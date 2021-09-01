Hyundai Casper SUV Debuts – To Rival Tata Punch, Maruti Ignis

New Hyundai Casper has officially made its global debut online – We can expect it to make it to Indian shores next year

Following its global debut, the micro UV is set to undergo series production in September itself which will be followed by its launch in South Korea first. Testing prototypes of the crossover have been frequently spotted.

The cross hatchback had been previously referred to by its codename AX1. Details of the engine options which will be offered on the international model of this upcoming UV has been revealed.

Engine, Transmission Options

The South Korean carmaker will offer Casper two 1.0-litre petrol engine options in its home market- a naturally aspirated mill and a turbocharged petrol unit. The former is a three-cylinder unit that can produce up to 76 horses and will be paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission unit. The latter is a three-cylinder GDi unit that can generate up to 100 bhp and will be coupled with a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

It will be interesting to see which engine options will be on offer with Casper in the Indian market. Most probably, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit will be retained for the higher trims. Whereas 1.0-litre NA petrol unit could be done away with the 1.1-litre NA petrol unit which makes 69 bhp and 99 Nm of peak torque. This is the same unit that propels Santro.

The other option would be the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit currently on offer in many models including i10 Nios, i20 and Venue. This unit is capable of producing 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both engines will be performed by a 5-speed manual as standard with the option of a 5-speed AMT.

Other Details

As mentioned previously, Casper will be based on the K1 compact car platform that also underpins Santro and Grand i10 Nios. Korean media reports have revealed that the micro crossover will have dimensions of 3,595mm in length, 1,595mm in width, and 1,575mm in height, making it smaller than Santro.

In terms of features, the crossover hatch is expected to be nicely kitted as the rest of its peers from Hyundai. Some notable creature comforts expected to be on offer include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a multi-information display, keyless entry, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop and more.

It will sit below Venue as Hyundai’s smallest offering in its global SUV lineup. Once launched, it will rival the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Ignis in India.