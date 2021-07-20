Hyundai Casper UV Spied In Production Guise – White Interiors, 17 Inch Alloys

Upon its launch in India, Hyundai AX-1 (Casper) will lock its horns against the likes of Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Tata HBX

Hyundai is planning to launch a subcompact UV in India as well as global market. Test mules of the micro crossover have been previously spotted testing on a number of occasions. Another set of spy shots clicked recently, show the small UV in its production ready guise.

Internally codenamed AX-1, it could be christened Casper upon launch. The lates spy images showcase new exterior design elements on AX-1 which is slated to be positioned below Venue in Hyundai’s international lineup. It is most likely to be underpinned by the same KI platform as the new-gen models of Santro and Grand i10 Nios.

Exterior Design

On seeing the images, it is evident that the South Korean auto giant has adopted a quirky theme for the car’s exterior design which might attract a younger section of buyers. Some of these quirky exterior elements include a split headlight setup with round LED headlamps with integrated circular LED DRLs.

A thin strip of LED DRLs that double up as turn indicators are placed above the headlamps. A unique front grille with a triangular pattern dominates the front nose. Similar triangular graphics are visible in the taillights too which also get a split design with the secondary circular units located at the rear bumper.

It gets a Venue-inspired tailgate along with a roof-mounted spoiler. Overall design of the UV remains compact with a boxy side profile and rounded off edges. Other styling highlights include a large glasshouse, a flat bonnet, roof rails, C-Pillar door handles, a shark fin antenna and alloy wheels. While dimensions haven’t been revealed yet, the length of AX-1 is expected to hover around 3.8 metres.

Expected Features

Interiors look very premium, and loaded with features. Seats are finished in white leather. Driver and front passenger even get an armrest. As far as equipment is concerned, most of the features are expected to be carried forward from Grand i10 NIOS.

Some of the features likely to be offered include an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, engine start/stop button, keyless entry, a rear-view camera, BlueLink connected car tech, cooled glovebox, rearview camera and more. Safety kit to be offered shall include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and electronic stability control. Tyre size of Hyundai AX1 Casper is 205/45-R17.

Possible Engine Options

India-spec AX-1 is expected to feature two engine options under its hood. These include a 1.2-litre petrol unit derived from Grand i10 and a 1.1-litre petrol motor derived from Santro. The former is likely to power the lower-spec variants whereas the latter will propel the higher-spec variants.

The 1.2-litre unit pushes out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque while the 1.1-litre mill returns an output of 68 bhp and 99 Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard. Internationally, AX-1 UV will also be made available with a peppier 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

