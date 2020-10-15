Hyundai Creta Exports From India Cross 2 Lakh Units – New Record

2 Lakh units of ‘Made-in-India’ Hyundai Creta to global markets as part of Government of India Make in India Policy

The Hyundai Creta, launched in 2015 has seen remarkable success not only in the Indian market but also globally. The cars are produced at the company plant near Chennai and exported to 88 countries. Creta is one of the best selling cars in the company lineup. The achievement of the 2 lakh export milestone shows off the company commitment to Make-in-India Made for the World policy.

Along with achieving this target where the Hyundai Creta is concerned, the company has also achieved the fastest Made-in-India 3 millionth export record in 2020 and has has been the recipient of 7 EEPC National and 5 South Region Awards as Top Exporter of Year in the Large Enterprise Category.

Hyundai’s state of the art facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, plant, serves as a hub for exports to over 88 countries across 4 continents. In 2019 calendar year the company exports stood at 1,81,200 units along with 792 customized variants.

Hyundai held an export share of 26 percent in 2019 where exports of passenger vehicles from India were concerned and was a leader in the Government of India’s Make-in-India initiative and in 2020 the company surpassed the 3 million unit mark.

Outstanding Exports and Domestic Sales

Besides making its mark in export markets, the Hyundai Creta has also seen outstanding domestic demand. It was the best selling SUV in September 2020 with 12,325 unit sales, a month on month increase of 5 percent as compared to 11,758 units sold in August 2020

Hyundai has seen a steady increase in cumulative exports over the past few years. In March 2008, exports stood at 5 lakh units which went up to 10 lakh units in Feb 2020 and then doubled to 20 lakh units in March 2014. The company exports extend 10 models that include the Atos (Santro), old gen Grand i10, Xcent, Grand i10 (Nios) and Grand i10 sedan (Aura), Elite i20, i20 Active, Accent (Verna), Venue and the Creta. Exports encompass 32 countries across South America, North America, 28 countries in Africa and 26 countries in Asia Pacific along with 1 country in Europe.

All New Hyundai Creta 1.15 lakh bookings

Hyundai launched the new Creta in March 2020. It immediately shot to fame with the company having received over 1.15 lakh bookings for the Creta with 60 percent of these bookings being for diesel powered variant of the Creta. 2020 Creta has been a leader in the SUV segment during the months of March to September 2020 with a 26 percent market share.

It is presented in three engine options which comply with the new BS6 emission standards. These include a 1.5 liter MPi petrol engine, 1.5 liter U2 CRDi diesel engine and a 1.4 liter Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine. New Creta offers three drive modes of Eco, Sport and Comfort and three traction control modes of Snow, Sand, and Mud. It is offered with 3 year/unlimited km warranty or 4 year/60,000 km warranty options.