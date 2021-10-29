Hyundai Creta Facelift 2022 Interiors Teased – Full Digital Instrument Cluster, Lane Drive Assist

Hyundai has released the first teasers of the facelifted Creta, which is scheduled for a global debut next month at the GIIAS 2021

The Hyundai Creta has been a hot favourite in the country with waiting time of some of its variants stretching up to 8-10 months. While Indian customers are still eager to get their hands on the current generation Creta, Hyundai is all set to launch the facelifted version of the Creta for international markets soon.

The facelift of the current gen model has been spied testing in multiple international locations, primarily in the East. From the spyshots, we already knew that the facelifted version will draw design inspirations from the updated Tuscon/Santa Cruz. Now, Hyundai has revealed the primary design sketches of the upcoming facelifted Creta.

New Hyundai Creta Facelift Interiors

In terms of design, Hyundai will continue to employ its Sensuous Sportiness design language on the facelifted Creta. The design updates will include redesigned rectangular headlamps, new ‘parametric grille’, dark finished headlamp cluster, new split tail lamps and multiple elements which look heavily inspired by the fourth generation Tuscon.

Like all facelifts, the 2022 Creta too will be getting all new alloy wheels. However, no structural change to the chassis is expected. Until now, the teasers had focused on the exteriors of the car. Now, latest teaser gives a glimpse of 2022 Creta interiors. Take a look at the teaser video below. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Hara Prasad for sharing the video.

Considering that even the current model is already loaded with features, it is safe to assume that the updated model will come along with multiple additional goodies. 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift gets all digital instrument cluster, which adapts its UI as per the drive mode selected. Other features like Bose premium Sound, Panoramic sunroof continues to be on offer.

It also gets remote start / stop option via the Hyundai BlueLink app. It is not clear if one can drive the 2022 Creta without a key, as is the case with MG Astor. One major addition to the list is expected to be ADAS enabled functionality, which will help it to compete with cars like the MG Astor which already come along with ADAS Level 2 features.

The teaser reveals that the new Creta will get Lane Drive Assist function, as the button to enable / disable this feature can be seen in the steering wheel. This feature is offered by Hyundai in their premium cars like new gen Tucson. It uses cameras input and the lane markings on the road to keep the car in the center of the lane while driving.

2022 Creta Facelift Indonesia-Spec Model

For the Indonesian market, the 2022 Creta is expected to be launched with a single engine option only. This in all probability will be the 1.5 litre petrol motor. While there are chances of introduction of a more powerful turbo petrol version, the diesel engine option can be completely ruled out at least for the Indonesian market.

Reports also suggest that Hyundai intends to offer the Creta in 2 seating configurations, a 5-seater and a 7-seater. The 7 seater product would not be larger in dimensions, the way we have Alcazar in the Indian market. Instead, it will come along with a small bench seat setup, similar to the one found on the 7-seater Sonet sold in Indonesia.

2022 Creta Facelift India Launch

In India, the Creta is already the category leader. However, with the recent launch of Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and MG Astor, competition in the segment has certainly gone up. The launch of the updated Creta will help Hyundai to ensure that there is sustained demand and excitement on the Creta brand.

We expect that the updated Creta will be introduced in the country, only around H2’22. Launching the product now would have almost no benefit to Hyundai, as it already has a long waiting list on the existing model. We might see a similar update on the Alcazar too, but there has been no confirmations on that as of now.