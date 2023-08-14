2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied With New Design – 360 Camera, ADAS Like Seltos

Functional updates for Hyundai Creta facelift will include ADAS and the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor introduced with new-gen Verna

Despite multiple new rivals entering the compact SUV space, Hyundai Creta continues to be the top selling product. Updates introduced over the years have helped the SUV to stay relevant to changing market dynamics. Next stage of evolution will come in the form of the facelift version, which is expected to debut early next year.

Creta facelift will pack in cosmetic touch-ups, new tech features including ADAS and a more powerful turbo petrol motor. However, it is possible that the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine could even be introduced with the current model. The new engine is already available with new-gen Verna as well as the recently launched Seltos facelift.

Creta facelift new features

One of the biggest updates for Creta facelift is ADAS. The technology is becoming increasingly commonplace and it’s time for compact SUVs in India to start getting this upgrade. Seltos facelift has got ADAS Level 2, while Honda Elevate will also get ADAS.

Seltos gets ADAS features such as blind spot collision warning, forward collision avoidance assist, rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist, highway driving assist and navigation based smart cruise control with stop and go function. Creta facelift can get a similar set of ADAS Level 2 features. It will be equipped with a 360 surround view camera.

Visually, Creta facelift gets a major refresh for the front fascia. Changes can be seen across the headlights, LED DRLs and grille design. The SUV will get a wider grille, featuring rugged-styled elements similar to that of new-gen Verna. Other styling bits at front can be taken from cars like Hyundai Exter micro-SUV and upcoming Hyundai Santa Fe SUV.

Side profile is expected to be largely the same as earlier. Even the alloy wheels appear to be the same as that of the current model. At rear, Creta facelift will have updated tail lamps, refreshed tailgate design and new bumper.

Hyundai Creta facelift engine options

Creta was earlier available with two petrol and one diesel engine options. However, the 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor has been discontinued due to stricter BS6 Phase II emission norms. Replacing the 1.4-litre turbo unit will be the new 1.5-litre turbo engine that churns out 160 PS of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. Onboard Verna, this engine is offered with transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT.

The other two engines will be retained in their current format with Creta facelift. The 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine makes 115 PS and 143.8 Nm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). The 1.5-litre diesel unit makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Hyundai will start manufacturing Creta facelift at its Chennai facility by mid-January 2024. Market launch is likely to take place in February. New Creta will be available in the price range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, ex-sh.

