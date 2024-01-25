Hyundai Creta Joins Chennai Police Fleet Along With Innova, Bolero

Empowering Chennai Police: A Fleet Upgrade for Enhanced Law Enforcement

In a momentous event, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ceremoniously flagged off a fleet of 25 Hyundai Creta, 8 Innova Crysta, and 20 Mahindra Bolero at the Chief Secretariat. This allocation, valued at Rs 6.5 crores, marks a strategic move to fortify the efforts of the Greater Chennai Police in crime prevention, traffic management, and the maintenance of law and order.

Dedicated Vehicles for Varied Police Roles

This procurement represents the second phase of vehicle acquisition within a span of 2.5 years. Previously, the State Government invested Rs 59.73 crores in acquiring 202 four-wheelers and 81 two-wheelers specifically designated for police use. The newly introduced vehicles will be assigned to Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners, Law and Order, Crime Branch, and Special Branch Police Inspectors.

The decision to acquire these vehicles is in line with the police budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, which outlined the commissioning of 283 four-wheelers to replace older, decommissioned vehicles. This strategic move comes in the wake of setbacks faced by the Tamil Nadu government, including the cancellation of registration certificates for over 1,188 vehicles by the Government of India last year, in addition to the disposal of 4,000 condemned vehicles, constituting over 25 percent of the police fleet.

The introduction of these vehicles is anticipated to have a substantial impact on elevating the law and order situation in the region. Beyond crime prevention, these vehicles are expected to significantly contribute to the efficiency of VIP movements, high-profile official patrolling, and providing swift assistance to accident victims.

Meeting Evolving Demands: Modernizing the Police Fleet

The strategic investment in modern, well-equipped vehicles underscores a commitment to public safety and addresses the challenges posed by an aging police fleet. These additions are poised to improve the overall operational capacity of the Chennai Police, ensuring a more responsive and agile force capable of meeting the dynamic demands of law enforcement.

In conclusion, the recent procurement of vehicles by the Chennai Police Department represents a strategic commitment to reinforcing the city’s security apparatus. These newly acquired vehicles, dedicated to various policing roles, signify an investment not just in machinery but in the safety and security of citizens residing within the Greater Chennai Police limits.