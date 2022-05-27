Hyundai Creta N Line Officially Teased – India Launch Likely

Creta N Line will initially target South American market before being introduced in other countries

For folks who want their cars to be a part of their style statement, Hyundai offers the N line variants. Globally, N Line variants are available for cars like i10, i20, i30, Elantra, Sonata, Kona and Tucson. In Indian market, N Line option is currently available only with i20.

However, it will soon be extended to Venue. Along with Venue N Line, the facelift version of Venue is also expected to be launched next month. In case of Creta N Line, it is not certain when exactly it will make it to our shores.

Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai Brazil recently posted a teaser that revealed the N Line badge on Creta. While more details are awaited, the N Line treatment for Creta will be largely the same as that available with other N Line variants.

It is to note that the ‘N’ terminology essentially represents two of Hyundai’s development centres. One of these is Hyundai’s global R&D centre in Namyang whereas the other is Hyundai’s European technical centre in Nürburgring, Germany.

To visualize Creta N Line, one can take a look at i20 N Line variant offered in India. Some of the key features include chequered flag inspired front grille with N Line badge, contrasting red treatment on front bumper and sides and red brake callipers. On the inside, i20 N line is distinguishable with its red highlights, red ambient lighting and red piping on the seats.

The red elements create an exciting, powerful contrast with the all-black interiors. N Line logo can be seen on various parts such as seats, gear knob and steering wheel. The mesmerizing black-red theme is one of the key features that have made N Line variants so very popular across the globe. Creta N Line could also get a new set of alloy wheels.

Performance updates unlikely

N Line variants are mostly focused on cosmetic enhancements. This approach is likely to be used for Creta N Line as well. In South American market, Creta is equipped with a 2.0 litre petrol motor. In India, this engine is offered with Alcazar. India-spec Creta is offered with three engine options.

There’s a 1.5 litre petrol motor that makes 115 PS of max power and 143.8 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and IVT (intelligent variable transmission). The second petrol engine is a 1.4-litre turbo unit that makes 140 PS / 242 Nm. It is mated to a 7-speed DCT transmission. The 1.5 litre diesel unit makes 115 PS / 250 Nm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

Powertrain options for Creta N Line will be the same, as available in a specific market. The one to be launched in South American market will be based on the pre-facelift Creta, as currently sold there and in other locations such as Russia and India.

Creta facelift is currently available in Indonesia and expected to be launched in India later this year. Creta facelift for India can be expected to get some significant updates to improve competencies against upcoming Maruti-Toyota SUVs.