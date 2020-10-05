Hyundai Creta Prices Increased In Oct 2020 – Old vs New Price List

Hyundai Creta gets a new cheaper petrol manual variant, which brings down the entry level price

The new Hyundai Creta, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in February, was launched in March. It immediately shot to fame with 12,000 bookings received by the company even prior to official launch, out of which 50 percent buyers opted for diesel variants.

Monthly sales of compact SUVs see the Hyundai Creta at the top of the charts month after month. In September, Creta sales stood at 12,325 units, making it the company’s bestselling model and bestselling SUV in India by a reasonably high margin. Market share of the Creta has also been on the rise. What stood at 33.62 percent in August 2020 increased to 37.44 percent in the past month.

Petrol Creta Prices – Oct 2020

2020 Hyundai Creta has just received an upward revision in prices. The Creta, presented in three engine options and five trims, now starts at a base price of Rs.9.81 lakhs for the E Petrol variant. Earlier, the E Petrol variant was not on offer. The base petrol on offer earlier was the EX, which was priced at Rs 9.99 lakhs. EX base petrol is now costlier by Rs 62k. Below are the detailed prices of 2020 Hyundai Creta for Oct 2020.

A new base E petrol variant now replaces the EX variant and while the earlier E variant was an exclusive diesel model, the company has now introduced a petrol option as well. This addition of a new variant gives buyers of the Hyundai Creta a cheaper option in the sub Rs.10 lakh range. The base E variant of the Hyundai Creta gets the very basic in terms of features. It misses out on a digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, music system and cruise control.

The price of Creta EX variant has been hiked by up to Rs.62,000. The earlier price of Rs.9.99 lakhs has been increased to Rs.10.60 lakhs. All the other variants see a standard price hike of Rs.11,900. This new price hike now puts the Hyundai Creta in a price range of Rs.9.81 lakhs to Rs.17.31 lakhs. The new price hike is effective from 3rd October 2020 and is being updated on the company website. Below are new prices of Hyundai Creta Diesel variants for Oct 2020.

Diesel Creta Prices – Oct 2020

Hyundai Creta is powered by three BS6-compliant engines, two petrol engines and a diesel and all of which also power the Kia Seltos. Its 1.5 liter petrol engine makes 113 hp power and 144 Nm torque. The 1.4liter turbo diesel engine is capable of 138 hp power and 242 Nm torque while the 1.5 liter diesel engine offers 113 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Each of these engines get mated to a 6 speed manual transmission as standard. They also receive CVT, 6 speed automatic transmission or 7 speed DCT options.

The Hyundai Creta directly competes with the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks and Maruti S-Cross. It also offers competition to select variants of Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV500 and Jeep Compass.