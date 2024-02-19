Hyundai Creta Records 1 Million Sales Since Launch – 1 Creta Sold Every 5 Minutes

Hyundai Creta Hits 1 Million Sales Milestone in India, Reinforcing SUV Dominance – A Trailblazer Since 2015

In a historic achievement, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) proudly announced that the Creta has crossed the monumental 1 million sales mark in India. Since its inception in 2015, the Creta has been a trailblazer in the Indian SUV market, consistently evolving to meet customer demands and reshaping the landscape of mid-size SUVs.

Unmatched Popularity and Consistent Leadership

The Creta’s popularity is exemplified by the impressive statistic of one Creta sold every 5 minutes, showcasing the unwavering demand and acceptance of the model among Indian consumers. Maintaining its position as the best-selling mid-size SUV for the past 8 years, the Creta has disrupted the industry while consistently outperforming industry benchmarks.

The recently launched iteration of the Creta has already made waves, amassing over 60,000 bookings within just one month of its introduction. This rapid success underscores the continued relevance and desirability of the Creta in the Indian market, solidifying its status as a sought-after SUV.

Commitment to ‘Make in India’

The Creta’s cumulative sales of over 10 lakh units in the domestic market and over 2.80 lakh units in the export market exemplify Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to ‘Make in India.’ This not only contributes to the growth of the domestic automotive industry but also reinforces Hyundai’s dedication to providing quality vehicles globally.

Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai CRETA has been a brand that has captured the hearts of Indian customers and made India ‘Live the SUV life’. With over 1 million CRETA on Indian roads, the ‘CRETA’ brand has reaffirmed its legacy of being the Undisputed SUV. The recently launched new Hyundai CRETA too has received an overwhelming customer response and crossed 60 000 bookings since announcement. We are extremely grateful for the love and trust our customers have shown for CRETA. As frontrunners in the introduction of revolutionary technologies, we shall continue to establish new milestones and redefine benchmarks across segments in the industry.”

Undergoing a transformative evolution in global design language, the new Hyundai Creta boasts a bold design catering to the preferences of the new-age tech-savvy customers. The distinctive front profile, with features such as Signature Horizon LED positioning lamps, DRLs, and a black chrome parametric radiator grille, creates a commanding visual impact.

Sub-title 6: Premium Interior and Advanced Technology

The premium interior of the new Hyundai Creta complements its striking exterior design. With cockpit-inspired interiors, the vehicle offers seamlessly integrated curvilinear screens, featuring a 26.03 cm infotainment screen and an advanced 26.03 cm multi-display digital cluster. This blend of aesthetics and technology aims to provide a truly immersive driving experience.

The new Hyundai Creta is equipped with a mix of refined, torquey, and powerful powertrains, including the 1.5 L MPi Petrol, 1.5 L U2 CRDi Diesel, and the power-packed 1.5 L Turbo GDi Petrol. All powertrains are enhanced with ISG (Idle Stop and Go) technology, delivering an optimal combination of performance and efficiency.

For an engaging driving experience, the new Hyundai Creta introduces three drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport) and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand, and Mud). These features optimize driving comfort across different terrains, enhancing the vehicle’s versatility and adaptability to diverse driving conditions. Prices start from Rs 11 lakh, ex-sh.