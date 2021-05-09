Hyundai Creta To Get New Features, Improved Connectivity – Details Leak

The mid-variants are set to get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while the base variant will lose out on electrically adjustable ORMVs

The immensely popular Hyundai Creta compact crossover is soon to receive a several new features as well as some deletions as the automaker aims to continuously improve the vehicle’s appeal based on market trends and customer feedback. Save for the entry level E trim level which witnesses feature deletion, perhaps to avoid a price hike or to optimize margins, all the other variants enjoy feature additions.

Hyundai Creta feature list

The top-end SX and SX(O) trims are set to receive a significant connectivity enhancement which will see the addition of over-the-air (OTA) updates for the infotainment system and new voice commands such as power window control, points-of-interest search, retrieving contact details, etc. The variants will also a new smart key with remote engine start (both manual and automatic variants) and soft paint finish on the dashboard.

The mid-level EX and S variants will benefit from wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay features. Currently, these connectivity features rely on a wired connection with a smartphone.

The biggest deletion from the base E trim is the electrically adjustable wing mirrors. The variant will also sacrifice luggage lamp and passenger seat-back pocket. The ORVM mounted turn-indicators will be relocated to the front fenders.

It remains to be seen if the considerable benefit of cost cutting achieved through these feature deletion will be passed on to the customer or not. In fact, the company made an upward revision of the prices just last month.

Hyundai has also used this update opportunity to introduce various voice greetings when you start the car, depending on the time of the day. Almost all of them politely remember the occupants to wear seat belt. The trim level changes will be consistent across all the powertrain options.

Hyundai Creta sales and Alcazar

In a span of one year from its introduction the new Hyundai Creta has managed to clock sales of over 1.2 lakh units despite starting off right in the middle of the pandemic crisis. The compact crossover has a comfortable lead in its segment which is growing at a steady pace. Competition comes mainly from its sibling, the Kia Seltos which also recently received a revision.

Hyundai India is all set to strengthen its mid-premium crossover offering with the 3-row variant of the Creta called Alcazar. The longer version of the SUV incorporates a new rear end design. It will also pack a larger 2.0-liter petrol engine outputting 159 hp in addition the familiar 1.5-liter diesel unit. Expect the Hyundai Alcazar to command a premium of over 1 lakh over its 5-seat sibling. It will be pitted against the likes of MG Hector+ and newly launched Tata Safari.