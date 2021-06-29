Hyundai Creta Vs Skoda Kushaq Vs Kia Seltos – Specs, Price Compare

Skoda Kushaq is the latest entrant to the compact C-segment SUV space in India

After about two decades in the Indian automotive industry, Skoda finally launched its first 95% localised product in the form of Kushaq. With its launch, Skoda aims to give the Korean cousins Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos a worthy competitor as other rivals in this segment namely Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks and Maruti S-Cross are seriously lacking behind.

In this article, we compare the specs, features and price of the three models- the Koreans and the Czech model. Since design is a purely subjective matter, we won’t delve too much into details. However, all three SUVs are completely unique in design and attractive to look at.

Dimensions

Starting with their dimensions, since all three models are of the same segment, Kushaq is by far the smallest in terms of length, height and width. On the contrary, it offers the longest wheelbase of 2651mm in its segment.

While ground clearance is almost at par with its Korean rivals, its boot space of 385 litres is the least on paper at least. However, in practice, Kushaq gets a high loading lip which gives it plenty of room inside the trunk.

Features

One area where the Korean SUVs have completely outclassed all other rivals is their heavily loaded equipment lists. Both Creta and Seltos are packed with loads of tech and creature comfort to make the in-cabin experience very premium. Kushaq packs a punch when it comes to features including LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, a six-speaker audio system, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, connected car tech, ventilated front seats and much more.

However, Kushaq misses out on some nifty tech such as a 360-degree camera, a fully digital instrument console, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, a built-in air purifier, remote engine start. Only Creta offers a much sought after panoramic sunroof in this space while the other two offer only single-pane sunroof.

Kushaq offers a class-leading feature in the form of Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) with its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor. In terms of safety, all three SUVs offer up to six airbags, Hill hold assist, Electronic stability control and Tyre pressure monitor. Kushaq top of the line DSG 1.5 liter variant comes with only 2 airbags while the top end manual gets 6 airbags.

Engine, Transmission Options

In terms of engine options, Kushaq only offers petrol engines whereas both Creta and Seltos offer petrol as well as diesel powertrain options. Kushaq with its 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol motor generates the highest power as well as torque output of 150 PS and 250 Nm respectively among the three SUVs.

Both SUVs offer multiple gearbox options- manual and automatic. Enthusiasts looking strictly for a diesel car would have to choose from Creta and Seltos only.

Prices

When it comes to prices, Kushaq offers the most expensive entry-level variant in this segment at Rs 10.50 lakh. While its top-spec trim is priced at Rs 17.60 which is marginally less than the Korean rivals- Rs 17.71 lakh (Creta) and Rs 17.65 lakh (Seltos). The top-spec turbo petrol automatic variant of Seltos is priced at Rs 17.45 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.