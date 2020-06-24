Hyundai Elantra BS6 diesel model launched – Prices start at Rs 18.70 lakh

The Hyundai Elantra BS6 diesel comes in two variants: SX manual and SX (O) automatic

Hyundai Motor India has finally introduced its Elantra premium sedan with a BS6 diesel engine. The Hyundai Elantra BS6 diesel model comes in only two variants: SX manual and SX(O) automatic. Ex-showroom prices start at Rs 18.70 lakh and Rs 20.65 lakh, respectively.

The new BS6-compliant 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine offers a peak output of 113bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm at 1,500-2,700rpm while mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed TC automatic transmission. This is the same power plant used in diesel variants of the Hyundai Creta and Verna. It also serves its duty in the Kia Seltos diesel as well as the Hyundai Venue albeit detuned.

As per the South Korean automaker, the Hyundai Elantra premium sedan appeals to buyers with its sheer opulence and intelligent driving dynamics. It attracts buyers with its state-of-the-art technology, interior space, comfort and ergonomics. The sedan sports the brand’s Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design philosophy. It gets Hyundai’s signature ‘cascading grille’ theme at the front, wide wheel arches and strong character lines. Other design details include shark fin antenna, LED taillamps and coupe-ish silhouette. The Hyundai Elantra rides on 16-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels.

The latest-gen Hyundai offers a host of features inside, some of which are segment-firsts. The list includes BlueLink technology (consists of 34 functions, out of which 10 are specific to the Indian market), wireless charging, ventilated front seats, sunroof, 10-way powered driver seat, dual-zone climate control, drive modes (automatic only) and a smart trunk system that opens without having to press the remote. An 8.0-inch touchscreen unit which supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto takes care of the infotainment department.

In terms of safety, the Hyundai Elantra boasts of six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Emergency Stop Signal (ESS). Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) and automatic headlamps are other highlights.

In view of the current COVID-19 situation in the country, Hyundai Motor India is offering the Elantra via its ‘Click to Buy‘ online sales platform. Home delivery is available. Owners can avail a 3-year Hyundai Premium Assurance Package with 3 years/30,000km complimentary maintenance, 3-year RSA and 3-year Hyundai BlueLink/Map Subscription. There are three choices in the brand’s ‘Wonder Warranty’ package: 3 years/unlimited kms, 4 years/60,000km and 5 years/50,000km packages. The Hyundai Elantra primarily competes with the Skoda Octavia (BS6 update pending) and Honda Civic.