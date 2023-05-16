Hyundai Exter To Get 6 Airbags, Dual Camera Dashcam – Top Safety Features

Hyundai EXTER: India’s Sub-4 Metre Small Car with Extensive Safety Features

Safety is a crucial aspect when it comes to choosing a car. With the launch of Hyundai Exter CUV (small car), Hyundai has taken safety to a whole new level. Exter is equipped with an array of advanced safety features that prioritize the well-being of its passengers. Hyundai Exter is a compact urban vehicle (CUV) designed specifically for Indian roads. It combines style, practicality, and an uncompromising commitment to safety.

Hyundai Exter, with its compact size and spacious interiors, fits perfectly into the entry level car segment. It offers the convenience of a small car without compromising on safety or comfort. Exter CUV comes with six airbags as standard, including driver, passenger, curtain, and side airbags. This comprehensive airbag system ensures that all occupants are protected in the event of a collision.

Moreover, Hyundai EXTER is equipped with 26 safety features across all variants, with the option to avail additional safety features on the entry trims (E & S). These features are designed to enhance the overall safety of the vehicle and provide peace of mind to the driver and passengers.

Exter is equipped with ESC (Electronic Stability Control), which helps maintain vehicle stability by detecting and reducing skidding or loss of traction. Another notable safety feature is VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), which works in conjunction with ESC to ensure optimal stability and control. VSM monitors various vehicle parameters and intervenes when necessary to prevent loss of control.

Hyundai EXTER also comes with HAC (Hill Assist Control), a feature that prevents the car from rolling back on steep inclines when the driver releases the brake pedal. To further enhance passenger safety, Hyundai EXTER includes a 3-point seat belt and seatbelt reminder for all seats. This ensures that occupants are properly restrained and reminded to buckle up for their own safety.

The car is equipped with ABS and EBD to prevent the wheels from locking in emergency braking, allowing the driver to maintain steering control. Additionally, Hyundai EXTER is equipped with a burglar alarm system, providing an extra layer of security against theft or unauthorized access.

Over 40 Advanced Safety Features

Hyundai EXTER goes above and beyond by offering over 40 advanced safety features. One standout feature is the dashcam with dual camera, a segment-first feature. The dashcam records the view from both the front and rear of the vehicle, providing valuable evidence in case of accidents or disputes.

Another segment-first feature in Hyundai EXTER is TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System), which alerts the driver if the tire pressure drops below the recommended level. This helps prevent tire-related incidents and improves fuel efficiency. The car also incorporates ISOFIX (International Standard for Fixation) child seat anchors, making it easier and safer to install compatible child seats. This ensures that young passengers are securely restrained during the journey.

Hyundai EXTER offers a headlamp escort function, which keeps the headlights illuminated for a short duration after the driver exits the vehicle. This feature enhances visibility and safety during nighttime parking or in poorly lit areas. Furthermore, the car is equipped with a rear parking camera that assists the driver while reversing, providing a clear view of the surroundings and minimizing the risk of collisions.

Other Standard Safety Features

In addition to the extensive range of advanced safety features, Hyundai EXTER also includes several standard safety features. Keyless entry allows for convenient access to the vehicle without fumbling for keys. Rear parking sensors provide audible alerts to assist the driver in parking manoeuvres.

The ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) is a feature that activates the hazard lights during sudden braking, alerting other drivers to the emergency situation. This helps reduce the risk of rear-end collisions. Moreover, Hyundai EXTER comes with a rear defogger, which quickly clears the rear window from mist or fog, ensuring optimal visibility during adverse weather conditions.