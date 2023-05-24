Hyundai Exter launch on 10th July – Gets electric Sunroof

Hyundai EXTER Electric Sunroof is voice enabled, and Dashcam with Dual Camera – Launch on July 10, 2023

The Hyundai EXTER is set to launch in India on July 10, 2023. This highly anticipated launch will introduce a new era of driving excellence, where technology meets elegance in the small entry level car segment. With its segment first features and stylish design, Hyundai Exter is bound to make a lasting impression on Indian roads.

It’s the final stretch of the road to launch for the latest addition to the Hyundai family. This remarkable small car is packed with innovative features that will make your journeys more enjoyable and memorable. With its smart electric sunroof and dashcam with dual camera, the Hyundai EXTER is set to revolutionize the way you drive.

Hyundai Exter gets electric sunroof, dashcam – First in segment

Thanks to the smart electric sunroof, a first in its segment, Hyundai Exter brings sought after features to all. But that’s not all! The sunroof is voice-enabled. This allows you to control it with simple commands like “Open Sunroof” or “I want to see the sky.” It’s a truly immersive experience that will make every drive an involved one.

Dashcam with Dual Camera (1st in Segment) – Capture every moment of your journey with the Hyundai EXTER’s dashcam with dual camera. Another first in its segment. This innovative feature allows you to record both the front and rear views of your car. And ensures that no detail goes unnoticed.

The 5.84 cm (2.31″) LCD display provides a clear view of the footage. With smartphone app-based connectivity, you can easily access and share your recordings. Whether you want to capture a scenic route or have a record of your adventures, the dashcam with dual camera is the perfect companion.

Hyundai Exter: Small Car, Big Innovation with its Smart features

Hyundai has always been at the forefront of innovation, and the EXTER is no exception. With its smart electric sunroof, dash cam with dual camera, and advanced connectivity options, this car is designed to enhance your driving experience in ways you’ve never imagined. The future of mobility is here in a small and neat package.

Hyundai EXTER is a vehicle that combines luxury, technology, and style in one package. Its smart electric sunroof and dashcam with dual camera set it apart from the competition, giving you a driving experience like no other. With the launch date approaching, it’s time to get excited about the possibilities that the Hyundai EXTER brings.

Hyundai Exter is equipped with just the right features

Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “When you think outside, the canvas is unlimited and we have equipped Hyundai EXTER with just the right features that let you soak in the sights and capture those memorable experiences on the go. After receiving a terrific customer response on the images released so far, we are delighted to announce that Hyundai EXTER will be launched in India on 10th of July this year.”

Hyundai Exter will be launched with a 1.2 liter petrol engine option only. This is the same engine that powers Grand i10 NIOS. It will be mated to manual as well as AMT. Exter CNG is also on offer. Bookings are currently open. Upon launch, Hyundai Exter will rival the likes of Tata Punch and upcoming Mahindra XUV100, which has now been spied.