Hyundai i10 NIOS Facelift Spied At Dealer Yard – 1st Look Walkround

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS and Aura will get the 1.2L petrol engine with CNG variants – 1.0L turbo petrol engine is no longer on offer

With around 12,000 units combined, Grand i10 NIOS and Aura form the entry-level portal into Hyundai’s portfolio in India. This entry point earlier used to be Eon and Santro before their discontinuation. These generate a lot of volume and keeping them updated is starkly important. That is exactly what Hyundai has done by facelifting the Grand i10 NIOS and Aura.

With the facelifts, Hyundai has spruced up the looks and has added quite a list of new features to refresh them for 2023. For starters, Hyundai has gone out on a limb to refresh the looks for both NIOS and Aura. With NIOS, Hyundai has given it a new face that gets an enlarged grille. Previous DRL elements are now replaced with a new design giving it a new look. Headlights are retained as was before, but with new front design, the entire fascia now comes off as new.

Hyundai i10 NIOS Facelift – Walkaround

With Aura facelift, there are design differences. But these are different from what is offered on NIOS facelift. This creates a separate identity between the two. Rear of Aura was where it split opinions and continues to do the same thing. There is a new spoiler though, with LED brake lights.

NIOS gets new wheels that look stunning. Wheels for Aura are retained from the pre-facelift model. NIOS gets a new LED taillight design with a lightbar connecting the two. Something similar is found on Venue as well. Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue and Fiery Red are common colours between the two. Take a look at the walkaround video shared by The Car Show.

Starry Night is new to Aura and Spark Green is exclusive to NIOS. Dual-tone colour schemes with black roof are only offered on NIOS with Green and White colour options. Hyundai seems to be offering a lot more exterior flash value to NIOS than Aura. It is understood that NIOS sells more than twice as much as Aura.

New Features

With Grand i10 NIOS and Aura facelift, Hyundai is offering a host of new interior features. Common between the two are 6 airbags, ESC, VSM, HAC, TPMS, footwell lighting, cruise control and front USB charger with type-C outlet.

For Aura, Hyundai offers some extra goodies like automatic headlights and rear adjustable headrests. Rear headrests are finally offered on Aura which were absent on its predecessor, Xcent, as well.

The 1.2L NA petrol engine gets CNG bi-fuel variants with both Grand i10 NIOS and Aura facelift. This engine makes 83 PS and 113.8 Nm with petrol and 69 PS and 95.2 Nm with CNG. Gearbox options include the same ol’ 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. Grand i10 NIOS facelift primarily rivals Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ignis and Tata Tiago. Whereas Aura facelift primarily rivals Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor.