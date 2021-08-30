Hyundai i20 Asta Turbo Vs New i20 N Line – First Look Comparison

Hyundai i20 N Line will receive sporty exterior and interior updates and mechanical tweaks

In global markets, Hyundai offers its N Line range of i10, i20, Elantra, i30, Sonata, Kona and Tucson. Hyundai is now getting ready to launch their first N Line badged car in India on 2nd Sep 2021. Ahead of that, the car has been officially revealed by Hyundai at an exclusive event last week. Post that, display cars have now started arriving at Hyundai India dealer showrooms across India.

Hyundai i20 N Line will receive sporty features and tweaked mechanics to instantly appeal to a younger and sports loving segment of buyers in the country. It is based on the top of the line Asta (O) Turbo DCT variant. Faizy Freak has managed to post a short video comparison between the i20 Asta and the new i20 N Line from a dealership.

Visual Updates

Hyundai i20 N Line will be presented in four variants of N6 iMT, N8 iMT and N8 DCT. It will come in four colour options of Phantom Black, Aurora Grey, Brass and Polar White.

It gets aggressively styled bumpers with a red stripe, dual exhausts, a blacked out front grille with ‘N Line’ badging and a ‘chequered flag’ pattern. It will also ride on larger 17 inch alloy wheels in place of the 16 inch wheels seen on its standard model. Hyundai i20 N Line will also sport a diffuser style bumper at the rear along with chrome finished race spec twin exhausts.

Hyundai claims that the suspension of i20 N Line is different than that of regular i20. It is tuned to perform better when performing high-speed corners. In addition that, the exhaust note is also different, as can be heard in the video above.

The cabin receives sporty red inserts with red upholstery and a revised digital display unit for the driver. Metal pedals and an N branded leather finished gear knob will also be among its interior updates.

Hyundai will offer the i20 N Line with standard features such as a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, BlueLink connected car technology with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7 speaker Bose sound system and electric sunroof. Wireless charging and ambient lighting will also be a part of its interior makeup.

Engine Specs

Hyundai i20 N Line will be powered by a 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine making 120 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm torque at 1,500-4,000 rpm mated to 6 speed iMT and 7 speed DCT transmission options. Power and torque will remain the same with either iMT or DCT transmissions. DCT variant will come with paddle shifters.

Official prices of Hyundai i20 N Line will be revealed on 2nd Sep. It could be priced around Rs 1 lakh over its current top DCT turbo variant which is priced at 11.40 lakh, ex-sh.