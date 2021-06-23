Hyundai i20 Based Bayon SUV Crossover Production Starts – First Unit Rolls Off Plant

The i20-based SUV crossover Bayon is unlikely to arrive on Indian shores since there is already a product in the segment from Hyundai – Venue

Hyundai intends to dig deep into the compact UV space globally. For the European market, they have now launched i20-based crossover named Bayon. The CUV was officially unveiled in March this year and will be positioned below the likes of Kona, Creta and Tucson in the Korean carmaker’s international lineup.

The company already retails Venue as a sub-compact utility vehicle in India, which has raked in good sales volume. Bayon, on the other hand, will cater to markets in Europe. Production has now started at the company’s Izmit plant in Turkey.

Exterior Styling

The SUV crossover borrows unmistakable styling cues from its hatchback sibling yet it is able to establish its unique identity with subtle variations in design and a more upright stance. Upfront, it flaunts a revised grille design and arrow-shaped headlamps mounted on the front bumper while rectangular LED DRLs are positioned on the bonnet line. A silver faux bash plate on the bumper adds a hint of sportiness.

The arrow-shaped theme has been continued at the rear with a similar design of LED taillights with a horizontal LED stripe connecting the pair of lights across the width of a partly blacked-out tailgate. A dual-tone bumper with a silver-coloured skid plate and reflectors provide ruggedness to the CUV.

Its crossover-ish design is highlighted by a sloping roofline with strong shoulder lines and a window line kinking towards the rear. Bayon will roll on 16 or 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Features on offer

Moving inside the cabin, Bayon’s interiors wear a familiar look to the new i20 with hardly any noticeable difference. This means it gets a 10.25-inch/eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a four-spoke multifunction steering wheel and horizontally placed aircon vents.

Other features to be offered include ambient lighting, BlueLink connected car tech, Bose audio system and wireless phone charging. Like i20, Bayon will also be offered in two interior theme options- full black and dark grey / light grey.

Engine, Transmission Options

Bayon will also share its powertrain options with its hatchback siblings. This includes a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre T-GDi turbo petrol mill with a 48-volt mild-hybrid tech. The former is good enough to produce 83 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.

The latter is available in two states of tunes 99 bhp and 118 bhp with a peak torque of 172 Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual for the 1.2-litre unit and the option of either a 6-speed automatic or a 6-speed iMT on the 1.0-litre unit.