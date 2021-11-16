Hyundai i20 Dual Tone Option Discontinued From Select Variants

New gen Hyundai i20 dual tone options were on offer with 11 variants at the time of launch – 6 of them have now been discontinued

New gen Hyundai i20 completed its 1st anniversary in the Indian market earlier this month. It was launched in India on 5th Nov 2020. Launch price started from Rs 6.8 lakh and went all the way to Rs 11.18 lakh, ex-sh; making it the most expensive car in the segment.

Despite of that, the premium hatch has been doing good sales numbers. In the last 1 year, Hyundai i20 sales have crossed the 81k milestone. At an average of over 6.8k cars sold per month, it continues to be one of the best-selling premium hatchbacks in the country.

Select Hyundai i20 Dual Tone Variants Discontinued

After deleting two variants of Alcazar, Hyundai has decided do discontinue dual tone colour option from select variants. Dual tone colour options on offer with the new i20 included – Fiery Red with Black Roof and Polar White with Black Roof. At the time of launch, Hyundai had offered the these dual tone options with a total of 11 variants. This has now come down to just five as sources tell us that Hyundai has discontinued the dual tone option from 6 variants.

The Hyundai i20 variants which are no longer on offer with dual tone option includes – 1.2 petrol IVT Sportz, 1.2 MT Asta, 1.2 IVT Asta, 1.0 Turbo IMT Sportz, 1.0 DCT Asta and 1.5 diesel MT Sportz. Dual tone i20 options on offer include 1.2 MT Sportz, 1.2 MT Asta (O), 1.0 IMT Asta, 1.0 DCT Asta (O) and 1.5 MT Asta (O).

Hyundai i20’s positioning and design have clicked well with the Indian masses, which has resulted in the growing demand for the hot-hatch. While the i20 comes with a high sticker price, it does try to compensate it with a best-in-class feature list.

Some key features include a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment unit for the top-end trims, a sunroof, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, BlueLink connectivity suite with 50 connected car features and much more. In terms of space too, the i20 provides the maximum amount of interior space when compared with its rivals.

Hyundai i20 Sales Vs Rivals

Maruti Baleno continues to be the car to beat in the segment. It has registered more sales than the combined total of next two cars in the list – i20 and Altroz. Maruti Baleno sales in last 1 year period stands at 1.83 lakh while that of i20 is at 81.8k and that of Altroz is at 74.5k.

Hyundai i20 Powertrain

Hyundai currently offers multiple engine and transmission options on the i20. In fact, the i20 comes along with the most extensive transmission option list in its class. The entry-level petrol engine option happens to be a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol motor which can dish out 83 hp and 115 Nm of peak torque. Customers can choose between a 5-speed MT and a CVT for this petrol motor.

Hyundai also offers a 1.5 litre CRDi diesel engine which can churn out 100 hp and 240 Nm of max torque. The diesel motor comes mated to a 6-speed MT as standard. The third engine option on the i20 happens to be a 1 litre turbo charged GDi petrol motor. This engine is capable enough to dish out 120 hp and 172 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed iMT. This turbocharged petrol motor is currently the most powerful engine in its class, making the 2020 i20 the most powerful car in its segment, beating even the VW Polo TSI.