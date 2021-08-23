Hyundai i20 N Line Arrives At Dealer Showroom Ahead Of Launch

Upon its launch, Hyundai i20 N-Line will lock its horns against Volkswagen Polo GT TSI

Hyundai will officially reveal the sportier iteration of its premium hatchback i20 on August 24. Earlier this month, the new i20 N Line was teased in a TVC video released by the South Korean carmaker. The car is expected to be launched in the country later in September.

Ahead of launch, the first units of the new Hyundai i20 N Line have started to arrive at dealer showrooms. Automotive enthusiast Tushar Pawar has managed to capture the first spy shots of the sporty hatchback while it was being off-loaded from trailer.

Unlike the full-fledged N range of performance models from Hyundai, the N-Line models only feature cosmetic upgrades over the standard model. Similar is the case with i20 N-Line which wears a funky exterior styling to make it appear as a sporty hatch. As revealed earlier, i20 N-Line will be offered in two N6 and N8.

Variants & Powertrain Specs

N6 will be solely offered with a 6-speed iMT gearbox whereas N8 variant will be offered with both iMT as well as 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox options. Both trims will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder GDI turbo petrol motor which kicks out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. Moreover, N6 trim will be based on the Sportz trim of the regular i20 while N8 iMT and N8 DCT will be based on the top-spec Asta and Asta(O) trims respectively.

Difference between i20 & i20 N Line

While the new i20 N-Line will not feature any performance upgrades over the regular model, Hyundai might tweak its suspension setup slightly for sportier on-road dynamics. Visually as well, the N-Line derivative will look a lot sportier than its standard counterpart. Some of the sporty exterior highlights include 7-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual exhaust tailpipe, a prominent faux diffuser at rear bumper and sporty colour options with a contrasting roof.

The hot hatch also gets sporty front and rear bumpers with gloss black inserts on the air scoop and deep-set fog lamp housing at front. The front grille features a ‘chequered flag’ pattern with N-Line branding. It is expected to be offered in four exterior paint schemes namely Brass, Polar White, Phantom Black and Aurora Grey.

Inside the cabin too, i20 N-Line features some sporty cosmetic updates like bucket-style front seats, N-branded upholstery, a bespoke steering wheel, leather N shift gear lever, metal pedals and N-branded multi-functional steering wheel. Prominent red highlights are sprayed all over the cabin in the form of contrast red stitching and red accents on door pads.

Expected Price

One can expect the new i20 N-Line range to be priced at a premium of Rs 60k-80k lakh over their equivalent standard trims. The range-topping i20 Asta (O) turbo is currently offered at a price of Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

