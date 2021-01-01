Hyundai Posts Highest Ever Dec Sales – Thanks To New Creta, 2020 i20, Venue

Hyundai India signs off from 2020 with best ever single month production output since inception

Hyundai India saw off the awful year in style by registering an impressive YoY sales growth of 24.89% in domestic market last month. Hyundai India’s domestic sales figure of 47,400 units is the highest ever December sales volume registered by the company so far. Factoring in the exports, the company clocked 66,750 units last month at a YoY growth rate of 33.14%.

Hyundai India 2020 sales

Not only did Hyundai India register its record sales in December, it also produced 71,178 units which is the highest ever single month production output since its inception. The South Korean automaker’s December 2020 milestones doesn’t end there.

The company also emerged as No.1 SUV maker in the country in CY 2020, thanks to stellar performances of Creta and Venue who have been leading their respective sub-segments. Last year, Hyundai sold 180,237 units of SUVs in India, putting it comfortably on the top of the segment.

The newly launched Hyundai i20 managed to clock sales of 8,000 units in December 2020 and is set to have even better prospects in the coming months as it is sitting on more than 35,000 orders.

The cumulative overall sales in the year 2020 stood at 522,542 units of which the domestic market accounted for 423,642 units. With 98,900 units exported in 2020, Hyundai India emerges as the fourth largest automotive exporter from the country. Speaking about the positive momentum, Hyundai India’s MD and CEO S.S. Kim stated that he is cautiously optimistic about the future and anticipate signs of market recovery in 2021.

Hyundai’s outlook

Hyundai India tackled the challenging 2020 with significant new launches like the all-new Creta, Aura and i20. The Creta, with its radical design and state-of-the-art features struck a chord with the Indian audience at once and has been setting the sales chart on fire ever since the country came out of the lockdown.

The i20 too brings to table a completely new design inside out, best-in-class features and a wide range of powertrain choices. Taking the baton from its predecessor which had been a consistent sales performer, the new i20 looks to take the premium hatchback segment leadership from the Maruti Baleno which no longer offers diesel engine option.

Hyundai’s 2021 is likely to be more about consolidating its market position by maximizing the potential of its recently launched vehicles. The company is expected to implement new sales and marketing approaches based on things that it learnt during the pandemic crisis. In short, Hyundai is the manufacturer to watch out for this year.