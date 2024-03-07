Hyundai Motor India Foundation’s Drive4Progress to Empower 250 Women Drivers

Hyundai India ‘Drive4Progress’, will offer the full gamut of training, practical driving lessons, assistance in license processing and employment to 250 women drivers

Hyundai India has announced another round of its ‘Drive4Progress’ initiative. This time round, the drive is being conducted to facilitate employment to 250 women drivers in the Delhi NCR region. This drive is being held in association with Navjyoti NGO and BluStart under Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) and is a part of the company’s CSR initiative in offering employment specifically to women drivers in the region.

These selected participants which will be offered both training and later on employment opportunities while it will also ensure soft skill training, practical driving lessons and on the job experience along with assistance in license processing.

HMIF Drive4Progress Initiative – MOU Signed

The MoU was signed in the presence of Mr. Anirudh Arun, Co-Founder and CEO – BluSmart Fleet and Mr. Gurusharan Khurana, President – ‘Navjyoti Transforming Lives and Careers Society’ NGO, in the presence of Mr. Puneet Anand, AVP and Vertical Head, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India and Mr. Soon Sang Hong, Domain Advisor, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India.

It is a part of the company’s initiative in empowering women drivers and equipping them with the necessary skills and support in ensuring a better standard of living and improved means of livelihood. This initiative will at the same time promote gender equality in what is otherwise seen as a male dominated segment.

HMIF’s social initiative ‘Drive4Progress’, was introduced in October 2023. It aims to equip over 1,500 youth, out of which 30% will be women, with driver skills across regions of Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal, over next 3 years and driving training will be conducted in local languages.

Along with BluSmart a ride hailing service in India and Navjyoti NGO, this initiative will offer opportunities to those from Below Poverty Line (BPL) communities equipping them with all the skills necessary to secure employment in the transportation sector.

Key Aspects of ‘Drive4Progress’

In a bid to move towards creating an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, HMIF along with BluSmart and Navjyoti NGO will focus on imparting training and skills to women drivers. It will ensure a safe working environment at the same time facilitate wage based employment for women. The program will be conducted over a period of 45 days training in which 250 women drivers will acquire all the skills necessary for being a competent driver. It will promote both gender equality and economic empowerment.

Those successfully completing the course and training will be given certificates from National Skill Development Corporation. HMIF along with Navjyot will ensure that all students receive permanent driving licenses which will then assist them in gaining lucrative employment.