Hyundai India New Car Official Teaser Out – Is It 2023 Verna?

Hyundai is known to equip its new cars with features and 2023 Verna sedan won’t be any different

Hyundai is often credited with bringing segment-first features to the table. It was the first to bring a panoramic sunroof to a compact SUV. It was also the first to bring ventilated seats to C-segment sedan and compact SUV

When it comes to ADAS tech, Hyundai has taken a back seat and let Mahindra introduce it in D1-segment SUVs and let MG introduce it in compact SUVs. Will Hyundai be the first to introduce ADAS tech in C-segment SUVs with the 2023 Verna sedan? It is certainly looking that way. Let’s take a look.

Hyundai India New Car Teaser – Official

Earlier today, Hyundai India has shared a new teaser on their social media platform. The caption posted along with the teaser reads, “Get ready to fast forward to the future. Landing here soon.” Along with this caption, there are a couple of hashtags.

The photo shared along with the caption shows a modern architecture with ocean view and sunset. Which makes the teaser even bizarre, if it is being used to tease the new gen Verna sedan that is. In the 2nd teaser, we can see tyre marks on the tarmac, with the caption – “Ready to roar. Unleashing soon.”

Currently, in its facelifted guise of 3rd generation, Verna has held its own among its rivals. Since it was launched in 2016, prospective customers might feel like it is a bit dated. New gen Verna has been spied testing multiple times. Recently, it was spotted testing in Chennai, near the company plant. Though it was camouflaged, a lot of design details have already leaked.

For starters, the 2023 Verna sedan will follow Hyundai’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. At the front, it will sport a ‘Parametric Jewel’ grille, something similar is found on the recently launched Tucson SUV. Hyundai will incorporate a lot of design cues from larger sedans like Elantra and Sonata. Front bumper now clearly reveals a square module for radars and sensors for ADAS tech.

2023 Verna – Futuristic ADAS Tech, Ferocious Power

2023 Verna is getting ready to become the first sedan in its segment in India to come with ADAS enabled features. Spy shots have already confirmed the presence of ADAS tech on new Verna. 2023 Verna level-2 ADAS tech will include Forward collision warning and avoidance assistance for cars, pedestrians, cycles and junctions alike. It has blind-spot collision warning and avoidance, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, high beam assist and a lot more.

Side profile will feature a lot of cuts and creases as found on Tucson. Test mules of 2023 Verna sedan have been spotted with sporty dual-tone alloy wheels. Slim profile LED tail lights with light bars connecting both tail lights are likely. Something similar is found on Venue and other Hyundai cars globally as well.

Powering the new Verna will be 1.5 liter turbo petrol, delivering 160 PS power and 260 Nm – making it the most powerful car in the segment. It will get both automatic as well as manual transmission option. Launch of 2023 Verna sedan will take place soon after its global debut next month. Interestingly, Honda is also getting ready to launch the facelifted City next month. Apart from the new City, 2023 Verna will rival the likes of Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Maruti Ciaz.