Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electric India Launch Price Rs 44.95 L – 2023 Auto Expo

Hyundai Ioniq 5 was launched today, at the Auto Expo 2023 – In the presence of brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the hottest new age EVs in the world today. Futuristic looks and Eco-conscious interiors also play a key role in making the Ioniq 5 a very desirable car. India launch was much anticipated and finally, today at the 2023 Auto Expo, Hyundai has launched their Ioniq 5 electric car.

Globally, it gets a 72.6 kWh battery pack with a single-motor and a dual-motor configuration. For India, Hyundai is offering just a single-motor setup. This and other aspects will help Hyundai to price the Ioniq 5 competitively and undercut its cousin Kia EV6 by quite some margin.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Prices India

Kia and Hyundai are corporate sister companies. This allows them to share platforms and powertrains across various segments. In most cases, Hyundai products are positioned as premium offerings over Kia’s counterparts. In the hierarchy, Kia products are the least pricey, followed by Hyundai products with a slight price bump and some more with Genesis products.

Taking a look at Santa Fe / Sorento, Palisade / Telluride and even Creta / Seltos, it is evident Hyundai products are the pricier options. With Ioniq 5 and EV6, there is a role reversal as the former will undercut the latter in pricing. And that too by a huge margin. Hyundai Ioniq 5 prices in India start from Rs 44.95 lakh, ex-sh. In comparison, Kia EV6 prices start from Rs 60.95 lakh, ex-sh.

Kia EV6 comes with a larger 77.4 kWh battery pack capable of 229 bhp and 350 Nm with a single motor RWD layout and 325 bhp and 605 Nm of torque with a dual motor AWD layout. In contrast, Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes equipped with a smaller 72.6 kWh battery pack capable of 217 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.

Kia EV6 is brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built Unit) route attracting 60% customs duty. Whereas Hyundai Ioniq 5 is being brought into India via CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route attracting just 15% customs duty. A combination of lower customs duty, lower performance and smaller battery, will allow Hyundai to price its upcoming EV competitively.

More features, Recycled materials

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a 5-seater electric crossover by the Korean manufacturer. It measures 4,635 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and stands 1,605 mm tall. On the inside, it gets a vegan leather interior, a panoramic sunroof and plastics made out of recycled materials and is ecologically sensitive. The car also gets a massive 530L of boot space.

Even though Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 share most of their components on a different scale, they are polar opposites in design. Kia shoots for a sporty and modern crossover which gets family design traits found on the front fascia. With the Ioniq 5, Hyundai has taken a radical approach and has created a retro-futuristic blast.