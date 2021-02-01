Hyundai Jan 2021 Sales Records 24% Growth – Thanks To New i20, Creta, Venue

Hyundai Motor India reported robust domestic sales for January 2021 at 52,005 units

That’s 23.82 percent You growth up from 42,002 units. Volume gain stands at good 10k units. Exports fell by 19 percent at 8.1k units, down from 10k units. Cumulative sales is reported at 60,105 units at 15.58 percent growth, up from about 52k units. Total volume gain stands at 8,103 units.

MoM domestic growth stands at 9.72 percent. In December 2020 total sales was reported at 47,400 units. Volume gain stood at 4,605 units. The manufacturer attributes its strong double digit growth to start the year to its newer introductions, all new i20 premiums hatchback, and new Creta that drove market excitement.

Strength of Hyundai and Kia

Hyundai has for long contended at 2nd spot in the domestic market. Its latest strategy is to add momentum through demand for UVs. The manufacturer has cashed in on this market with its Venue and Creta cars.

Demand for both has repeatedly seen HMIL gain ground. An updated Verna too has been introduced in recent days. The strategy is further strengthened by being a two pronged one.

Considering Hyundai and Kia are competitors and buddies, the duo has together targeted about 45 percent of the wide-ranging UV segment in the Indian auto industry. Considering the B-segment UV is one where all eyes are, having already done well in the segment can only help HMIL go from strength to strength.

Through 2020, Hyundai Creta and Venue sales totalled 1,80,237 units at 25.49 percent market share. Kia Sonet and Seltos sales totalled 1,35,295 units in 2020 at 19.13 percent market share. Together, this is no ordinary feat. And with growth projections for UV segments, the approach is one that’s going to be difficult to beat.

HMIL makes strong beginning to CY21

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, “HMIL has made a strong beginning to the CY21 by registering a high double digit growth in the month of January. The growth momentum has been achieved on account of great customer pull for our most innovative recently launched products like the All New CRETA, New VERNA and the all-new i20 showcasing brand supremacy in their respective segments.

We are happy to see that the Hyundai Brand in India has become a strong expression of world class technology and services thereby redefining the driving and ownership experience for our beloved customers. We stand committed to further strengthen India’s economy and society as a responsible corporate citizen.”