Hyundai, Kia, MG In Top 3 – Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022

Dealer viability & policy issues continues to remain the two most critical asks of Auto Dealers across all segments of the Industry

Dealer Satisfaction Study was conducted using a self-administered web-based questionnaire, for auto dealers across all OEMs. More than 2,000 dealers responded to the survey with a well-spread geographic coverage. Based on assessments, a score is generated and is on a scale with 1,000 being the highest.

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has conducted this study in association with a Singapore-based consultancy firm- PremonAsia. This survey is conducted to assess how satisfied automobile customers are with their dealers. Some manufacturers in this list have performed a lot better when compared to last year and it signifies the relationship with respective OEMs.

Dealer Satisfaction Results – Cars and Two Wheelers

Main highlights of 2022 DSS is that Hyundai Motors India improved its performance by 119 points in the 4W mass market. While Royal Enfield improved by 151 points over its last year’s performance in 2W mass market. Lastly, OEMs in the CV segment have improved. Alao, VECV has improved by 163 points over last year’s performance, the highest by an individual OEM across industry.

Taking the overall industry, it scores 719 points in dealer satisfaction while the 4W Luxury segment has the highest satisfaction of 825 points. It is followed by 4W mass market with 773 points, CV segment with 733 points and lastly, we have 2W segment with just 679 points.

In the 4W segment, sharing of training costs with OEMs is an area of concern. The dealers are happy with product reliability and the range to offer to the customers. Kia Motors sees 871 points and tops the charts with Hyundai, MG and Mahindra trailing behind.

In 4W Luxury segment, dealers have concerns with parts delivery & Turnaround time (TAT). Also, OEM’s ability to meet orders for vehicles as per specifications and requirements. Dealers were satisfied with relevance of existing sales process, product range offered to customers and OEM’s extended warranty process. Volvo tops this segment with 919 points followed by Mercedes Benz with 809 points.

Major areas of concern for 2W Segment, OEM’s buyback / deadstock policy and margins on sales. These concerns need to be attended to as it impacts dealer viability directly. However, dealers are satisfied with the product reliability and range and the effectiveness of the training provided to the customer-facing teams. This is a very important segment and is currently topped by Honda with 736 points. Followed by Hero with 693 points and Royal Enfield with 691 points.

Commercial Vehicle Dealerships

Commercial vehicles, the backbone of logistics and transportation in India, is a prominent segment too. According to this study, dealers in this segment are concerned about ensuring viability and dealing with deadstock & inventory buyback by the OEM. Product dependability, reliability and range are areas of strength according to dealers.

This is a good thing and is of particular importance considering the massive shift to BS VI vehicles in the recent past. According to dealer satisfaction results, VECV – Eicher Motors scored the highest points at 832. While India’s largest CV manufacturer Tata Motors scored 726 points followed by Ashok Leyland with 712 points.