Hyundai Kona Electric Vs Creta Petrol, Diesel – Cost After 80k Kms

Hyundai Kona Electric owner has spent a total of Rs 2.07 lakh on charging and maintenance of his car

While electric vehicles (EVs) are the future of mobility, their high purchase cost prevents them from penetrating into the mass market. However, EVs ace their IC engine counterparts when it comes to running costs. It is no hidden fact that fuel prices have seen an exorbitant rise in the past few months.

Many people have already started to make the transition from petrol and diesel-powered vehicles to emission-free battery-powered vehicles. In the passenger vehicle space, Hyundai Kona Electric was one of the first electric cars to be introduced in India. Team-BHP member ADI7YAK has shared interesting details on the expenses incurred for charging and maintaining Hyundai Kona Electric vs that of a Creta Petrol or diesel after driving 80,000 kms.

Hyundai Kona Electric Charging Cost

Hyundai Kona EV owner has shared that he has owned a Kona EV for twenty months which recently clocked 80 thousand kilometers. He has provided a detailed cost breakup of owning and maintaining the car and a rough calculation of how much money he has saved in comparison to petrol automatic and diesel automatic cars of a similar size and price.

Owner of Kona EV mentions that in order to achieve 80,000km on the odometer, a total of 11 megawatts of electricity were used. This includes both public and home charging setup. For this, the owner had to spend a total cost of Rs. 91480. Around 90 percent of the charging was done via home charging while the rest were done from public charging stations.

He further mentions that public chargers are more expensive but also quicker than standard home wall chargers. Getting into more details, the owner reveals that he has spent around Rs 18,500 on maintaining his car which includes regular service and other wear and tear items such as wiper blades, bulbs, etc. By his standards, this amount is very cheap.

The highest cost of maintenance Rs 47,800 was incurred by a change in tyres which were replaced after 50,000km. After taking into account each and every cost attached, the owner reported an average running cost of Rs 1.37 per km. This was compared against the running cost of petrol- and diesel-powered Creta.

Cost Comparison With Diesel, Petrol-powered Creta

After collecting data from Creta owners, the Kona EV user came to realise that Creta petrol automatic owners would have to spend almost around Rs 7.00 lakh for the car to clock 80,000 km on its odometer. In case of a Creta diesel automatic, it would be around Rs 5.41 lakh. Both these figures are much greater than Rs 91,480 spent by the Kona EV user on electricity.

Therefore, savings in case of Kona EV stands at Rs 6,08 lakh and Rs 4.50 lakh when compared with petrol- and diesel-powered Creta. Top-end petrol variant of Creta costs Rs. 21.16 lakh while its diesel-powered counterpart would cost Rs 21.65 lakh. On the other hand, Kona EV costs Rs 25.3 lakhs. Therefore, for a total distance of over 80,000km, the additional cost of an EV is compensated and savings begin.

