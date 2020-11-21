Hyundai Mistra Electric Sedan Debuts With 520 Kms Range

The Guangzhou Motor Show is being held from 20-29 November 2020

2020 Guangzhou Motor Show is currently underway. It is one of the few automotive shows which has been held this year, as most others have cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. Several automakers are in attendance at the 18th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, being conducted under the theme of “New Technology, New Life”, where they show off their latest models and technologies.

Hyundai Mistra

The new Hyundai Mistra is in attendance at the auto show. This electric vehicle is in the mid size sedan segment and has been designed exclusively for the Chinese market. It will be officially launched sometime in early 2021 and promises to come in with a travel range of approximately 520 km.

Hyundai Mistra is being made by Beijing-Hyundai, the joint venture between Hyundai and BAIC. It receives sleek styling with a front fascia dominated by a wide front grille with chrome finish, LED headlamps and flowing body work.

It is smaller in dimensions as compared to the Hyundai Sonata standing 4,780mm in length, 1,815mm in width and 1,460mm in height with a 2,770mm long wheelbase commanding extensive interior space which the company states is the best in its class.

Interior Features

Hyundai Mistra gets several cabin comforts and technologies. It boasts of a 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3 inch infotainment system and driver assistance systems. Interior highlights also include a panoramic sunroof and a surround view monitor while safety equipment includes forward collision avoidance system, highway driving assistance and navigation based cruise control along with rear cross traffic alert etc.

Engine specs include a 1.8 liter engine that offers 141 hp power and 176 Nm torque while buyers will also receive an option of a 1.5 liter engine making 168 hp power and 252 Nm torque. The electric variant gets its power via a 56.5 kWh battery pack with power and torque figures at 181 hp and 310 Nm respectively.

The electric Mistra offers a range of 520 kms. Charging from 30-80 percent is possible in 40 minutes while full charge via a slow charger can be accomplished in 9.5 hours.

There is soon to be a shift in favor of electric vehicles in China which is set to make up 20 percent of China’s new car sales by 2025 from a current 5 percent as on date. The State Council states that a policy paper is part of the country’s 14th 5 year plan and the Chinese government is set to improve green car quota system to guide automakers to produce more environmentally friendly vehicles. Companies such as Tesla and Volkswagen along with Nio Inc are boosting production of their electric vehicle lineup in China; with sales set to touch 1.1 million this year.