Hyundai Prices May 2022 – i20, i10 NIOS, Santro, Verna, Aura

Apart from the updated price range, Hyundai has also added a few additional variants to its lineup

Earlier yesterday, we reported about Hyundai increasing prices of their SUVs – Creta, Venue and Alcazar. The car maker has also increased prices of other models in their lineup. In this post, we will take a look at the new prices of Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura and Verna.

Hyundai Santro Prices May 2022

The range starts with Santro which is now offered at a starting price of Rs 4.90 lakh and goes up to Rs 6.00 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai has also deleted some of its variants from the hatchback’s lineup including AMT variants of Magna and Asta trims and CNG-powered variants of Magna and Sportz.

Hyundai introduced a new CNG variant in the Era Executive trim which has been priced at Rs 6,41,600 (ex-showroom). Santro has been made available in a total of four trims namely- Era Executive, Magna, Sports and Asta. Prices have been increased in the range of Rs 3,000-4,000. The next model in the lineup is Grand i10 Nios.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Prices May 2022

Grand i10 NIOS prices start at Rs 5.39 lakh and max out at Rs 7.98 lakh for the petrol variants whereas diesel variants of the hatchback are priced between Rs 7.85 lakh and Rs 8.46 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). Like Santro, Hyundai has deleted a variant of Grand i10 Nios in the form of the diesel-powered Magna trim. The Korean brand has also added a few additional trims to the lineup.

These include Magna Corporate trim available in manual and AMT variants of the petrol-powered i10 NIOS. Barring the Sportz trim with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, prices of all models of the tallboy hatch have been uniformly increased by Rs 9,000. The turbo petrol variant of i10 NIOS has witnessed a price hike of Rs 4,000.

Hyundai i20 Prices May 2022

After the latest price revision, i20 has been priced between Rs 7.03 lakh and Rs 11.38 lakh for petrol-powered variants, whereas diesel variants of the premium hatch are priced between Rs 8.34 lakh and Rs 10.75 lakh. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom. Prices of petrol and diesel variants of i20 have uniformly increased by Rs 5,000 and Rs 5,100 respectively.

Apart from the regular range, i20 is also available in a sportier N-Line avatar that has been priced between Rs 9.96 lakh and Rs 11.87 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). Prices of all N-Line variants of i20 have also been uniformly increased by Rs 5,000.

Hyundai Sedan Price Hike- Aura, Verna

Hyundai retails Aura as a compact sedan with prices starting at Rs 6.09 lakh and going upwards to Rs 8.37 lakh for the petrol variants. On the other hand, diesel variants of Aura have now been priced between Rs 8.06 lakh and Rs 9.51 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). All variants have witnessed a price hike of Rs 9,000 across all variants.

The carmaker has removed S and SX(O) trims from the i10 Nios lineup. The other sedan offering from Hyundai is Verna which is priced between Rs 9.40 lakh and Rs 14.36 lakh for petrol-powered variants. On the other hand, diesel-powered variants of Verna are priced starting at Rs 11.0 lakh whereas the top-spec diesel automatic variant is priced at Rs 15.44 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).