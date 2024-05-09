Hyundai Sales Breakup April 2024 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i20, i10, Aura, Verna

Creta, Venue and Exter continue to be the top 3 selling cars from Hyundai – Together, these 3 account for almost 65% of their sales

Hyundai India sales figures for April 2024 demonstrate a mixed bag of performances across its diverse range of vehicles. The total domestic sales for April 2024 amounted to 50,201 units, marking a slight uptick of 500 units or 1.01% compared to April 2023.

Hyundai Sales Breakup April 2024 vs April 2023 – YoY Comparison

The standout performer in Hyundai’s portfolio for April was the ever-popular Creta, with sales reaching 15,447 units. This represents a notable increase of 8.89% compared to April 2023. New Creta has helped solidify the SUV’s position as a preferred choice among consumers in the competitive SUV segment.

However, not all models experienced growth in sales. The Venue, Hyundai’s sub 4m SUV, witnessed a decline of 11.82%, with sales dropping from 10,342 units in April 2023 to 9,120 units in April 2024. Similarly, the i20 and i10 NIOS also experienced a downturn, with sales decreasing by 19.67% and 25.18% respectively. Exter registered an impressive sales of 7,756 units.

In contrast, models such as the Verna and Tucson faced significant declines in sales, with drops of 60.73% and 63.45% respectively. Hyundai’s global ambition to electrify its fleet was also reflected in the performance of its electric models. While the IONIQ 5 recorded a modest figure of 45 units sold, the Kona registered no sales during the period.

Hyundai Sales Breakup April 2024 vs March 2024 – MoM Comparison

Hyundai has registered a decline in sales for April 2024 when compared to March 2024. The total sales for April 2024 amounted to 50,201 units, marking a notable decrease of 2,800 units or 5.28% compared to March 2024.

Creta experienced a decrease in sales from 16,458 units in March to 15,447 units in April. This represents a decline of 6.14% compared to the previous month. Similarly, the Venue and Exter, witnessed decreases in sales by 5.14% and 8.48% respectively.

While some models saw marginal increases in sales, such as the i20 and i10 NIOS, which experienced growth of 0.85% and 1.65% respectively, the overall trend for April indicates a downward trajectory compared to March. One notable exception to this trend is Tucson, which saw a substantial increase in sales by 82.73% from March to April. Conversely, models like the Alcazar and IONIQ 5 witnessed declines of 14.15% and 30.77% respectively.

Despite the month-on-month decline in sales, Hyundai Motors remains focused on its long-term objectives, including innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. The company’s commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles equipped with advanced technology underscores its position as a leading player in the automotive industry.