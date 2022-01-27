Hyundai Sales Breakup Dec 2021 – Venue, Creta, i10 NIOS, i20, Verna

Car sales in the last month of 2021 saw a turn of events with Tata Motors taking the lead over Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India has not ended the past year on a very optimistic note. For the first time it has lost its No. 2 position. It was Tata Motors that overtook Hyundai to become the second-largest seller of passenger vehicles in the domestic markets.

Hyundai India noted a 32 percent YoY decline in sales to 32,321 units in the past month, down from 47,400 units sold in December 2020. It was also a MoM de-growth of 13 percent over 37,001 units sold in November 2021. This also caused a 4.4 percent dip in market share from 17.1 percent held in December 2020 to 12.7 percent in the past month.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Dec 2021

Every model in the company portfolio has posted a YoY de-growth. MoM sales saw only the Venue and i10 Grand post growth of 31 percent and 13 percent respectively. In the past month, it was Venue that topped the list with 10,360 units, down 16 percent over 12,313 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales grew 31 percent over 7,932 units sold in November 2021.

2022 Hyundai Venue is in making and spy shots of the model on test have revealed some feature updates. The Venue facelift will make its debut sometime in 2022. Venue facelift to India is being planned before introduction of Creta facelift.

In the 2nd position was Creta, which reported sales of 7,609 units in Dec 2021 – down 28 percent over 10,592 units sold in December 2020. It was also a MoM de-growth of 26 percent when compared to 10,300 units sold in November 2020.

Hyundai i10 Grand NIOS has posted a YoY de-growth of 40 percent to 6,151 units, down from 10,263 units sold in December 2020. It was however, a MoM growth of 13 percent when compared to 5,466 units sold in November 2020. Hyundai has also not been noting much demand for the i20. Sales have dipped on YoY and MoM basis by 61 percent and 28 percent respectively to 3,150 units in the past month.

Xcent, Alcazar, Tucson Sales

Sales of the Xcent/Aura compact sedan also dipped significantly on a YoY and MoM basis by 45 percent and 33 percent respectively to 1,715 units in the past month. Santro also noted substantially lower sales in December 2021 that dipped to 1,298 units, down 34 percent over 1,960 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales fell 39 percent over 2,141 units sold in November 2021.

Hyundai Alcazar finished ahead of Verna, Tucson, Kona and Elantra with 1,002 units sold in the past month. This was a 59 percent MoM de-growth over 2,453 units sold in November 2021. Hyundai Alcazar will soon find added competition in its segment once the new Kia Carens is launched.

Lower down the list, Verna noted a marginal 5 percent YoY de-growth, sales of Tucson and Kona dipped 56 percent and 58 percent respectively on a YoY basis and by 40 percent and 68 percent MoM. Elantra sales were at 0 units in December 2020.

Apart from facelifted Venue and Creta, Hyundai is planning to launch the new fourth-gen Tucson in India sometime this year. It has been spied in India already. The fourth generation Hyundai Tucson made its global debut in September 2020 and went on sale in North American markets in November 2020.