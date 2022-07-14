Hyundai Sales Breakup June 2022 – Creta, Venue, i10 NIOS, i20, Alcazar

Hyundai Motor India registered a 21 percent YoY and 16 percent MoM growth in domestic market in June 2022

Hyundai Motor India regained its No. 2 spot in June 2022, a position it had lost to Tata Motors in May 2022. In all, it was an eventful month of June 2022 for Hyundai, wherein the company had also launched the 2022 Venue sub compact SUV. The new Venue is offered in 5 trims of E, S, S(O), SX, and SX(O), priced between Rs 7.53 lakh to Rs 12.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Motor saw its domestic sales at 49,001 units in June 2022, up 21 percent YoY over 40,496 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales also improved 16 percent from 42,293 units sold in May 2022.

Hyundai Motor Domestic Sales June 2022

Hyundai Creta was the company’s highest selling model with 13,790 units sold in June 2022, up 39 percent over 9,941 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales also increased by 26 percent as against 10,973 units sold in May 2022. This 5 seater compact SUV gets a new rival with the new Maruti Grand Vitara making its entry into the segment on 20th July 2022.

At No. 2 was Hyundai Venue with 10,321 units sold in June 2022, up 112 percent from 4,865 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales also saw a notable increase of 24 percent from 8,300 units sold in May 2022. Hyundai i10 Grand which featured in a 3rd spot saw sales increase 2 percent YoY to 8,992 units in June 2022 up from 8,787 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales however dipped 2 percent from 9,138 units sold in May 2022.

It was followed by Hyundai i20 Elite with 7,921 units sold in June 2022, up 25 percent from 6,333 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales improved by 77 percent from 4,463 units sold in May 2022. Together, the top 4 cars (Creta, Venue, i10 NIOS, i20) contributed 83.72% of total sales registered by Hyundai India.

Hyundai Santro, Alcazar – Sales June 2022

There were 4,102 units of Hyundai Xcent/Aura sold in June 2022, up 31 percent YoY over 3,126 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales improved by 24 percent from 3,311 units sold in May 2022. Hyundai Motor India noted decreased sales for both the Alcazar and Verna on a YoY basis. Sales of the Alcazar were down 36 percent to 1,986 units in June 2022 from 3,103 units sold in June 2021 while MoM sales improved marginally by 2 percent from 1,947 units sold in May 2022.

Verna suffered a YoY de-growth of 22 percent to 1,703 units in June 2022 from 2,181 units sold in June 2021. However, MoM sales saw a 14 percent improvement from 1,488 units sold in May 2022. Good demand was seen in the case of Hyundai Kona Electric with a 2457 percent YoY growth from 7 units to 179 units and a 180 percent MoM growth from 64 units sold in May 2022.

Hyundai has retired the Santro hatchback. The last unit of Santro rolled out of the company’s Chennai plant at the end of May 2022 and dealers have stopped accepting any further bookings. Hyundai wishes to use this space for the new car which will rival the Tata Punch on launch. Sales of the Santro in June 2022 stood at just 7 units, down 100 percent from 2,039 units sold in June 2021 while there were 2,608 units sold in May 2022.

As buyers await 2022 Hyundai Tucson to launch in India, sales in the past month failed to take off as Hyundai has delisted the current-gen Tucson from its official website. There was only 1 unit sold in May 2022. The new Hyundai Tucson SUV will come in with fresh updates in terms of features and specifications over its outgoing counterpart. It will take on other premium mid-size SUVs such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross.