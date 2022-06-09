Hyundai Sales Breakup May 2022 – Creta, i10 NIOS, Venue, i20, Verna

In May 2022, Hyundai lost its second position after Maruti Suzuki, to Tata Motors for the second time in six months

Hyundai Motor India reported sales of 42,293 units in May 2022. This was a YoY growth of 69 percent as compared to 25,001 units sold in May 2021, the month when the 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic hit the nation. It was however, a 4 percent MoM de-growth over 44,001 units sold in April 2022. In fact, most models in the company lineup have posted lower sales in May 2022 when compared to that of April 2022.

Hyundai Sales Breakup May 2022 – Creta No 1

Hyundai Creta continued to be the best-selling model in the company’s Indian portfolio in the past month. Sales stood at 10,973 units, up 46 percent YoY over 7,527 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales of the Creta however dipped 13 percent over 12,651 units sold in April 2022. The company is planning launch of the Creta facelift, which is expected go on sale by the end of this year or early next year.

Next in line was the Hyundai i10 Grand NIOS. Sales which had stood at 3,804 units in May 2021 increased 140 percent to 9,138 units in May 2022. MoM sales however remained flat with 9,123 units being sold in April 2022.

Even as the company plans launch of the new Venue facelift on June 16, the current model still amassed 8,300 unit sales in May 2022. This was a 71 percent growth over 4,840 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales again remained flat with a 1 percent decline over 8,392 units sold in April 2022.

There was a 30 percent YoY growth in sales for Hyundai i20 to 4,463 units in the past month, up from 3,440 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales dipped 5 percent from 4,707 units sold in April 2022. Sales growth was also seen in the case of Hyundai Xcent / Aura to the extent of 102 percent to 3,311 units in May 2022, up from 1,637 units sold in May 2021. The company had sold 4,035 units in April 2022 leading to an 18 percent MoM de-growth.

Hyundai has been seeing increased demand for the Santro in recent months, even as it is set to be retired from the company lineup and likely to be replaced by a small SUV in 2023. Sales of the Santro stood at 2,608 units in May 2022, up 132 percent over 1,122 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales increased 45 percent from 1,793 units sold in April 2022.

Hyundai Alcazar, Verna, Kona, Tucson

Lower down the list was the Hyundai Alcazar with sales of 1,947 units, a 43 percent YoY growth over 1,360 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales dipped 20 percent from 2,422 units sold in April 2022. The company noted YoY and MoM sales growth for the Verna which stood at 1,488 units in May 2022, up 26 percent over 1,181 units sold in May 2021 and up 91 percent from 781 units sold in April 2022.

Hyundai Kona EV sales saw the maximum YoY increase by 814 percent to 64 units, up from just 7 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales also improved 28 percent from 50 units sold in April 2022. The Kona EV facelift is planned for launch very soon and spyshots indicate a complete new exterior and interior with the latest in technology.

Hyundai Tucson sales were down to just 1 unit in May 2022 from 74 units sold in May 2021 making it the only model on the company list to post a YoY de-growth. MoM sales also dipped 98 percent over 47 units sold in April 2022. Tucson new gen is getting ready for India launch. Hyundai Elantra sales were down to 0 units in May 2022 as the company had discontinued sales from March 2022 when it was removed from the company website and bookings were not being accepted.