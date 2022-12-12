Hyundai Sales Breakup Nov 2022 – Creta, Venue, i10 Grand, i20 Elite

Every model in the company lineup has posted a YoY growth with the Tucson seeing highest increase in sales

Hyundai Motor India Ltd was the second highest selling automaker in India after Maruti Suzuki in Nov 2022 with a 14.9 percent market share. The company has recorded YoY sales growth of 30 percent to 48,002 units, up from 37,001 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales remained flat with 48,001 units sold in Oct 2022. Hyundai now gears up to open bookings for the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 from later this month while the next gen Verna has been spied on test.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Nov 2022

Hyundai Creta compact SUV was the most sold model in the company lineup in Nov 2022. Sales stood at 13,321 units, up 29 percent over 10,300 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales were also higher by 12 percent when compared to 11,880 units sold in Oct 2022.

Sales growth was also seen in the case of Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV. Sales which had stood at 7,932 units in Nov 2021 increased 35 percent to 10,738 units in Nov 2022. MoM sales growth was at 12 percent from 9,585 units sold in Oct 2022.

Hyundai i10 Grand sales were up 46 percent YoY to 7,961 units from 5,466 units sold in Nov 2021 while MoM sales dipped 10 percent over 8,855 units sold in Oct 2022. The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift has been spied testing in India and is set to come in with redesigned exteriors and refreshed interiors.

Sales of the i20 Elite increased 65 percent YoY to 7,236 units, up from 4,391 units sold in Nov 2021. There was however, a MoM de-growth of 7 percent from 7,814 units sold in Oct 2022.

Hyundai Xcent, Alcazar Sales Nov 2022

Hyundai Xcent/Aura also saw a YoY growth of 49 percent to 3,813 units but dipped 10 percent MoM from 4,248 units while Alcazar sales increased 5 percent YoY to 2,566 units in the past month from 2,453 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales suffered a de-growth of 10 percent over 2,847 units sold in Oct 2022.

Hyundai Verna, the company’s flagship sedan, recorded sales of 2,025 units in the past month, up 23 percent YoY from 1,648 units sold in Nov 2021 while MoM sales dipped 7 percent from 2,179 units sold in Oct 2022. The new gen Hyundai Verna has been spied on test and is set to come in with ADAS features.

Hyundai Tucson reported sales of 247 units, up 129 percent from 108 units sold in Nov 2021 while MoM sales dipped 49 percent when compared to 487 units sold in Oct 2022. Hyundai Kona suffered a MoM de-growth of 10 percent to 95 units from 106 units sold in Oct 2021 while the Santro, of which the company had sold 2,141 units in Nov 2021 has since been discontinued.