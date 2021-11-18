Hyundai SEVEN Electric SUV Concept Debuts With Autonomous Tech

Expected to launch in 2024, the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 7 will be underpinned by the same E-GMP architecture as IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6

Hyundai has unveiled the Seven Concept SUV at the ongoing Los Angeles Auto Show 2021 which previews the South Korean automaker’s future sport utility electric vehicles (SUEV). In its final production form, which is expected to make its debut in 2024, the Seven Concept will be retailed as the Ioniq 7 electric SUV.

Future EVs from Hyundai will be sold exclusively under the company’s subsidiary brand- Ioniq. The Seven Concept is based on the same Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) which currently underpins Ioniq 5 and its cousin Kia EV6. This architecture also underpins the upcoming Kia EV9 Concept.

Proportions of the Seven Concept are expected to be around the same region as the carmaker’s current flagship SUV- Palisade. Offering a wheelbase of 3,200mm, the Seven Concept has a very long side profile which translates to a spacious cabin.

The Seven Concept holds great significance for Hyundai since the company plans to go all-electric by 2045. As with most automobile concepts, the Seven Concept SUV looks futuristic and a little too gimmicky which suggests it’s far away from being production-ready at this point. The Korean carmaker has carried forward a neo-retro design of Ioniq 5 into the concept SUV.

Exterior Design

Notable exterior highlights include ‘Parametric Pixel’ lights up front, a faux mesh grille and vertical fog lamps giving the SUV’s face an elegant look. The SUV rides on chunky 5-spoke alloy wheels with ‘Active Air’ flaps, which deploy or retract for brake cooling and low-drag purposes respectively. The roofline also tapers down gently lending it a slight coupe-like appearance.

The side profile features more exotic highlights such as pillar-less coach doors, roof rails, squarish wheel arches and retracting cameras that replace traditional wing mirrors. At rear, the Seven Concept gets an all-glass tailgate with pixel-like tail-lights and an illuminated Hyundai logo.

Interiors & Features

Inside the cabin, the SUV offers a very different layout from a conventional three-row SUV. While the first- and second-row receive swiveling lounge chairs, the third-row features a wrap-around sofa-type configuration. Passengers can witness their favourite visuals on a massive OLED screen on the glass roof. Moreover, the doors open outwards like a Rolls Royce.

As luxurious as it is, the cabin of Seven Concept has been built with sustainable materials and renewable resources like mineral plaster, copper, bamboo wood, recycled fabric and bamboo wood. In addition, the cabin has been laced with amenities such as a mini-fridge, a shoe-care compartment, UVC lights that sanitize the car’s interiors and a Hygiene Airflow System.

Specifications

The Korean carmaker hasn’t yet revealed the battery and motor specifications but Ioniq 7 is expected to be powered by a dual-motor setup which could derive its energy from a battery pack of 80 kWh capacity. The concept model is said to offer a range of over 480km on a single charge. On being connected to a 350kW fast charger, the battery can be juiced up from 10 to 80 percent in just 20 minutes.