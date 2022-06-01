Hyundai Slips To No 3 In May 2022 Sales – Tata Motors Becomes No 2

Hyundai India domestic sales in May 2022 surpass 42k units; manufacturer carries out 6 days of biannual maintenance shutdown

For May 2022, Hyundai India reports improved sales. Total sales is up at 51,263 units from 30,703 units a year earlier. Predictably sales last month stood in the green for the most part owing to low base sales a year earlier.

The market trend impacted most in the marketplace. A year earlier, the severity of a Covid-19 wave brought one and all to a standstill, and impacted auto production and sales alike. A necessary move aimed at containing infection numbers. A year on, things look upbeat.

Hyundai India domestic sales May 2022

Hyundai India reports domestic sales at 42,293 units, up from 25,001 units. Owing to low base sales, volume gain is understandably high at 17,292 units. MoM sales fell from 44k units. Decline is capped at below 4 percent at volume loss of 1,708 units.

Exports for the month are pegged at just below 9k units. At 8,970 units, exports are up from 5,702 units YoY. Cumulative sales are up at 51,263 units from 30,703 units. Volume gain stood at just over 20.5k units.

For the second time in 6 months, Hyundai has lost its No 2 spot to Tata Motors. Previously, it was in Dec 2021 that Hyundai had slipped to No 3. It regained No 2 in Jan 2022 and remained the same until last month. In May 2022, it has lost out to Tata Motors in sales, who has registered over 43k sales in domestic market. Tata has beaten Hyundai by 1,048 units in May 2022.

However, the numbers for last month don’t reveal much. Both HMI plants in Chennai underwent scheduled biannual maintenance shut down. This meant no production for 6 days in May 2022 (16th May to 21st May). Quite naturally, vehicle availability was impacted, and as a result affected May sales numbers (domestic, and exports).

Starting June 2022, production is to be enhanced. This is streamlined to cater to pending demand for domestic and export markets in a timely manner, and effectively address long waiting customers. Hyundai had another slowdown last month.

Hyundai Santro Discontinued

The once beloved Santro has been pulled from production indefinitely. While Hyundai hasn’t said much about the car’s unavailability, from the perspective of market preference, despite its recent resurrection, Santro’s design remained dated.

The move is likely to benefit Hyundai greatly. In recent years, the manufacturer has reinvented itself with a major focus on the wide-ranging UV segment. While catering to segment demand, Hyundai could be looking forward to reinventing its small car segment. While that is awaited, the company has confirmed its new Venue facelift launch on June 16, 2022.

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Indian customers have showcased their love and trust in Hyundai, making us the most sold SUV brand of 2020 and 2021. At Hyundai, we will continue to excite our most loved customers with unique and exciting products, and I am glad to announce the launch of the new Hyundai VENUE in June this year. I am sure, the new Hyundai VENUE will continue to thrill customers both in India as well as export markets.”