Hyundai Staria MPV Limousine Variant Debuts – Huge 25 Inch Info Screen

Just like the Volkswagen Type 2 microbus, Hyundai’s futuristic-looking Staria MPV has all ingredients to become an icon

Since its launch in 2021, Hyundai Staria has been adapted for various roles, including a camper, commercial van and school bus and now a new iteration has been unveiled. Called Lounge Limousine, this variant of Hyundai Staria MPV sits at top of the range and is the most spacious of the lot, thanks to its extended roof.

Headroom inside the cabin increases by 8 inches (20.5 cm) and this makes room for fitment of a huge 25-inch screen, making it biggest in the Staria range, claims Hyundai. Along with the screen, a full suite of multimedia tools is available such as HDMI and USB connections, HD digital multimedia broadcasting (DMB) and smartphone mirroring. HD DMB is used for broadcasting high-definition radio and TV signals to mobile devices.

Hyundai Staria Lounge Limousine – Starry Sky Lighting

Just like Staria MPV Camper, Lounge Limousine comes fitted with ‘starry sky’ lighting on the roof and it also comes with an air purifier. The second and third-row occupants get additional LEDs which coupled with the ‘starry sky’ lights make the cabin cosier and inviting.

As it is a luxury vehicle, Hyundai has further tuned the electric power steering and suspension for a smoother, plush ride. The engineers have also added extra noise-deadening material all around to ensure that the occupants have a quiet ride.

Hyundai Staria Lounge Limousine comes with option of seven or nine seats and common on both versions is a movable center console – which can be moved from the front to the last row – with in-built table. The console is fitted with cup holders and Type-C USB.

On opening the sliding door, side steps automatically deploy from under the vehicle corresponding to middle row of seats making ingress and egress easier. Apart from the tall roof, other features which distinguish Staria Lounge Limousine from other variants are two-tone alloy wheels, which are exclusive to the top variant. Hyundai Staria Lounge Limousine is available in two paint shades – creamy white and black pearl with both shades having a common grey finish for the cabin.

Hyundai Staria MPV Powertrain

Hyundai Staria MPV comes with three engine options: petrol, LPG and diesel. The most powerful engine is the petrol Smartstream G3.5 MPi 3470cc V6 producing 268 hp @ 6,400 rpm and 331 Nm of torque @ 5,000 rpm. LPG: Smartstream L3.5 LPi 3470cc V6 producing 237 hp @ 6,000 rpm, 310 Nm of torque @ 4,500 rpm. Diesel: R II 2.2 CRDi 2199 cc I4 producing 175 hp @ 3,800 rpm and 431 Nm of torque @ 1,500–2,500 rpm.

All engines come with 8-speed automatic transmission, while diesel also gets option of a 6-speed manual. It is being speculated that Hyundai might launch the Staria MPV in India in 2023 and if that happens expect it to be priced on the premium side.