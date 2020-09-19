Hyundai Tucson, Elantra Premium Assurance Program Launched in India

There are 6 exclusive service offers for customers of the new Tucson and Elantra

Hyundai Motor India Limited is offering a range of exclusive service offers to buyers of the new Tucson and Elantra, the company’s two premium offerings in the country. Called ‘Hyundai Premium Assurance Program’, the customers are assured of a hassle free drive which will go a long way to enhance their ownership experience.

The first of these offers is the 5 year Wonder Warranty. The Tucson and Elantra also gets a 3 year/30,000 km maintenance with free labor charges and free consumables. The benefits also include 3 years roadside assistance, 3 years BlueLink subscription and 3 Map Care Update.

Buyers of these cars will also benefit from 1 ‘Shubhaarambh’ Home Visit by Premium Care Manager within 15 days of vehicle delivery. This program is specially created to offer a detailed explanation to the customer in terms of features and to address any queries that the customer would have in relation to the cars.

Hyundai is offering this new program via its network of 1300 workshops while customers can also experience 360 degree digital and contactless services. These include online service bookings, vehicle status update and online payment facilities while the company will also pick up and drop the vehicles at customer’s home/office. This touch free service experience is especially created to protect both customer and service personnel in these times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, said, “Hyundai is a progressive, innovative, and customer-oriented brand. With the introduction of our exclusive Hyundai Premium Assurance Program, we aim to provide our customers with unique benefits to further enhance their Hyundai ownership experience and provide a complete peace of mind.”

New Tucson and Elantra

Hyundai introduced the Elantra facelift in India in October 2019. It was launched with a BS6 compliant petrol engine while the BS6 diesel engine was introduced in June 2020. The 2.0 liter petrol engine makes 152 hp power and 192 Nm torque while the 1.5 liter U2 CRDi diesel engine generates 112 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Both engines are offered with manual as well as automatic gearbox options. Price ranges from Rs 17.6 lakh to Rs 20.65 lakh.

The Hyundai Tucson facelift was launched in India in July 2020. It is offered with 2.0 liter petrol and 2.0 liter diesel engine option. Petrol engine is the same one which is seen on board the new Elantra. Diesel unit is new, and exclusive to the Tucson in India. It is rated to deliver 182 bhp and 400 Nm torque.