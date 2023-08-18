Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launch Price Rs 10 L – 23 New Features, Dashcam

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition is only offered with petrol engine option – Diesel Venue Knight Edition not launched

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has once again captured the imagination of car enthusiasts with the launch of the all-new VENUE Knight Edition. This latest addition to Hyundai’s lineup is designed to reinvigorate customer aspirations and captivate discerning buyers with its striking design and unique features. Launch of Venue Knight Edition follows the recent launch of Creta Adventure and Alcazar Adventure eidtions.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition – Prices and variants

Hyundai’s VENUE Knight Edition offers a range of variants to suit diverse preferences and budgets. Starting with the 1.2L S(O) Knight MT at Rs. 9,99,990, it blends elegance and utility. The 1.2L SX Knight MT at Rs. 11,25,700 adds luxury and convenience. The 1.2L SX Knight MT Dual Tone at Rs. 11,40,700 introduces dual-tone colours.

Power and sophistication come with the 1.0L SX(O) Knight MT at Rs. 12,65,100. For style and distinctiveness, the 1.0L SX(O) Knight MT Dual Tone is available at Rs. 12,80,100. The 1.0L SX(O) Knight DCT at Rs. 13,33,100 offers automatic transmission convenience. The 1.0L SX(O) Knight DCT Dual Tone at Rs. 13,48,100 combines dual-tone colours with performance. All prices are ex-sh.

Distinctive Design and Exquisite Features

Hyundai’s VENUE Knight Edition boasts an impressive array of 23 unique features that elevate its presence on the road. Some of the standout elements that define the VENUE Knight Edition include:

Exterior Enhancements:

– Black painted front grille and Hyundai logo, creating a bold contrast against the body.

– Brass-coloured front and rear bumper inserts, adding a touch of sophistication.

– Brass-coloured inserts on the front wheels, establishing a sense of continuity in design.

– Brass-coloured roof rail inserts, seamlessly integrating style and functionality.

– Dark chrome rear Hyundai logo and VENUE emblem, underscoring the exclusivity of the edition.

– Knight emblem, embodying the spirit of adventure and individuality.

– Black painted roof rails, shark-fin antenna, and outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), reinforcing the bold black theme.

– Striking red front brake calipers, enhancing the sporty appearance.

– Black painted alloy wheels or wheel covers, completing the distinct look.

– Black front and rear skid plates, providing a touch of rugged elegance.

– Body-coloured door handles, harmonizing with the overall design.

Interior Refinements:

– All-black interior with brass-coloured inserts, creating a sophisticated and cohesive cabin atmosphere.

– Exclusive black seat upholstery with brass-coloured highlights, combining comfort and luxury.

– Dashcam with dual camera setup, ensuring safety and capturing memorable moments on the road.

– Sporty metal pedals, adding a touch of performance-oriented aesthetics.

– Electro Chromic Inside Rear View Mirror (ECM IRVM), providing enhanced visibility and reducing glare.

– 3D designer mats, offering a premium and protective cabin environment.

The VENUE Knight Edition offers a choice of powertrains to suit various preferences. Customers can opt for the 1.2L Kappa Petrol engine paired with a manual transmission, available for the S(O) and SX variants. Alternatively, the SX(O) variant features the 1.0L T-GDi Petrol engine, available with both 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission options.

In addition to its exclusive features and powertrain options, the VENUE Knight Edition presents buyers with a range of striking colour choices. These include Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Gray, Fiery Red, and the bold dual-tone option of Fiery Red with Abyss Black.

A Triumph of Bold Aspirations

Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., expressed his excitement about the new release, stating, “In our continuous pursuit of inspiring novel experiences, we are thrilled to introduce the VENUE Knight Edition—a manifestation of the audacious aspirations of today’s consumers. The VENUE Knight Edition was meticulously crafted to fulfill the sporty and distinctive preferences of our discerning clientele. Drawing from the resounding success of the CRETA Knight Edition, we’ve now introduced this special edition to our popular compact SUV—VENUE. We are confident that the VENUE Knight Edition will further amplify our SUV success in India and introduce more enthusiasts to the exhilarating ‘Hyundai SUV Life’.”