Hyundai Venue N Line Spied For First Time – Red Accents, New Badge

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift will launch in India later this year – It will also get N Line variant

Hyundai Venue has been among the top in terms of sales in the sub 4m SUV segment. In December 2021, sales crossed the 2.50 lakh unit mark in India in 30 months since it was launched in May 2019. The SUV shows no signs of ageing. But that has not stopped Hyundai to give the Venue an update.

New Hyundai Venue facelift is in the making. It has been spied on test early last year in South Korea and has now started its test rounds in India, when it was seen close to the Hyundai’s factory in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

2022 Hyundai Venue N Line

Venue facelift will launch in India sometime later this year. Slated to receive both exterior and interior updates, the Venue facelift will come in with Hyundai’s new design language that has earlier made its way onto the new Tucson and Creta.

Along with the facelifted Venue, Hyundai will also launch its N Line variant, which has now been spied testing for the first time. Images shared by Autospy, shows that the Venue test mule is wearing red accents, as well as N Line badging on the fender. Hat tip to Luv’s Car for sharing the update.

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift – Exterior

Venue facelift will get some exterior updates some of which are borrowed from the Tucson and Creta. This will include its new parametric grille design. It will also sport a new front bumper, projector headlamps, LED DRLs and fog lamp assembly along with faux silver skid plates. Design updates at the rear will be restricted to new bumper design and split LED tail lamps. It will ride on newly designed alloy wheels.

Feature updates within its cabin will include new passenger comfort and connectivity features. It will see an all-digital instrument cluster, 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, BlueLink, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 7 speaker Bose sound system. There will also be a wireless charging system and automatic climate control.

The leather wrapped steering wheel will come in with tilt and telescopic function, as well as steering mounted controls. Other features will include a center console with armrest, cooled glove box, a large sunroof and comfortable seating for passengers at the rear.

As compared to the current Venue, 2022 model will also sport increased safety equipment. These will include 6 airbags, vehicle stability management, hill assist, rear parking sensors with camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ABS with EBD.

Engine and Transmission Options

Despite a range of exterior and interior updates, the 2022 Hyundai Venue will continue to sport the same engines. These include option of two petrol and one diesel engine. The 1.0 liter 3 cylinder turbo petrol engine makes 118 bhp and 172 Nm torque mated to 6 speed manual, IMT and dual clutch automatic transmission.

The 1.2 liter petrol engine generates 82 hp power and gets mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox. The 1.5 liter turbo diesel engine offers 99 hp and 240 Nm torque and gets a 6 speed manual or automatic torque converter. Venue N Line variant will exclusively be offered with turbo petrol motor and DCT automatic, just like the i20 N Line on sale in India.

These feature updates will likely result in an increase in pricing; over the current Venue which priced from Rs 6.99 – 11.87 lakh, ex-sh. Once launched in India, Venue facelift will continue to rival Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Mahindra XUV300 in its segment.