Hyundai Verna Hyper Widebody Kit Rendered – Looks Thicc!

This Hyper Widebody Kit render on Hyundai Verna brings a lot of sportiness and aligns it with global Sonata N Line

SUV popularity has dwarfed rest of the car body designs across the world. Sedan popularity is not what it used to be in its heyday. As the sedans go larger, this effect is even more profound. Verna is the latest entrant with a polarizing design. But Zephyr Designs has rendered a Hyper Widebody kit for Verna, making it more appealing than stock car.

Hyundai Verna Hyper Widebody Kit from Zephyr Designs

The new Verna has split opinions, where design is concerned. Even with polarising design, Hyundai sold 2,858 Verna’s in July and is the best-seller in its segment. Sure, looks are subjective and objectively speaking, Verna is a good overall package. Verna packs decent interiors, best-in-segment powertrains, and a plethora of features as well.

This begs a question. What if there was an N Line version of Verna to amplify its sporty credentials? Zephyr Designs seems to have the answer to this. With Hyper Widebody Kit render, Zephyr Designs gave a sporty appeal to Verna sedan. Especially in this candy red shade with a contrasting black roof.

Primary inspiration for this seems to be Sonata N Line, unveiled some time ago. Verna Widebody render looks like it came straight out of a Fast & Furious movie. Zephyr has slammed the car for a mean demeanor. Front extended wheel arches look very polished and finished, but rear ones look tacked on.

However, this aesthetic seems deliberate, as it lends a raw appeal to Verna. Beauty of a slammed widebody car is from the front and rear. Zephyr’s designs don’t disappoint in this regard. This Verna render looks absolutely radical. Most of the Verna’s front fascia is blacked-out, cutting down on visual bulk.

The sportiest avatar of Verna!

For the sake of adding more visual drama, Zephyr has given this render sleek headlights too. Large wheels get extremely low-profile tyres. There is hardly any gap in the wheel wells. But, that is the point of a slammed car, to begin with. Rear of this render is significantly more dramatic than stock Verna.

A giant spoiler would have been great, but Zephyr has kept it clean here. Lower bumper has an aggressive diffuser and a centrally mounted rear LED fog light like a race car. Twin quadrilateral exhaust tips add that visual oomph. Tail lights are ever-so-slightly enhanced, and the Verna lettering here now gets red illumination in this rendering.

Tyres are massive and rear wheel track is significantly greater than front wheel track, to give it that squatted look. Powering this mean machine would take more than Verna’s 1.5L turbo petrol. Speaking of, this 4-cylinder 1.5L turbo petrol makes 160 PS of power and 253 Nm of torque, mated to either a 6MT or 7DCT. Zephyr Designs Hyper Widebody Kit makes us wonder, what an N Line version of Verna might look like straight from Hyundai.

