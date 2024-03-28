India-Bound Kia EV9 Gains Double Title Win at 2024 World Car Awards

Kia EV9 has gained prestigious titles for both World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle at the 2024 World Car Awards

Kia’s flagship electric vehicle has been amassing accolades in global markets ahead of its official launch in India which is scheduled for later this year. This electric SUV saw its global debut in Seoul, South Korea in March 2023. It is now slated to come to India this year.

What makes this Kia EV9 so special is the fact that it has received a double title in 2024 as it was declared 2024 World Car of the Year and 2024 World Electric Vehicle. These two titles were secured and announced at the World Car Awards ceremony at the New York Auto Show held on March 27, 2024. This was the company’s 4th and 5th win in World Car Awards since 2020.

Kia EV9 Gains Two Top World Car Awards

In 2024 World Car of the Year, Kia EV9 had to contend with finalists – BYD Seal and Volvo EX309 while for 2024 World Electric Vehicle title, Kia EV9 beat BMW i5 and Volvo EX30. These two titles were secured after being adjudged by a jury of 100 automotive journalists representing 29 countries, who selected the winners by secret ballot based on a detailed evaluation of each eligible vehicle. Kia EV9 was finally declared a winner from an initial entry list of 38 vehicles and then from a short list of 3 finalists.

The 7 seater Kia EV9 boasts of both exterior refinement and interior comforts while it is also regaled for its aggressive pricing and state of the art on-board infotainment. It is based on an E-GMP platform and its all-electric performance sets itself apart being the first Kia car to be powered by the latest 4th gen battery technology. Apart from these two recent titles, the Kia EV9 has also received a top spot in the ‘Family Cars’ category of Golden Steering Wheel Awards, 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, and ‘Best Premium SUV’ at 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards.

Kia EV9 On Test in India

Following its global launch in 2022, Kia EV9 is currently on test in India. This flagship Kia electric vehicle, which is offered both in RWD and e-AWD formats will be brought into India via the CBU route. It will compete with Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, Lexus RX and Volvo XC90 in its segment.

Kia EV9 stands 5,015 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width and 1,780 mm in height with a wheelbase of 3,100 mm. It boasts of sculpted panels across its exterior, LED headlamps and Z shaped LED DRLs along with vertically stacked LED tail lamps. It also sports a closed off front grille and hefty body cladding while it rides on 21 inch wheels. The spacious cabin will boast of a 7 seater arrangement with heated and ventilated front and second row seating. 2nd row seats are in a 60:40 split with swivel function while 3rd row seats are in a 50:50 split.

Features also include 3 zone climate controls, heated steering wheel and electronic rear view mirror, along with a 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3 inch driver display unit and 5.3 inch climate control screen. Equipped by a 76.1 kWh battery pack along with a 215 hp electric motor, the EV9 long range gets a 99.8 kWh battery along with a 201 hp electric motor. Range varies from 450-489 kms depending on variant. Kia EV9 prices are expected to range between Rs.90 lakh – Rs 1.20 Crore, depending on variant selected.