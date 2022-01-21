India Luxury Car Sales 2021 – Mercedes, BMW, Audi

Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi India report sales growth in 2021 on the back of a spectacularly difficult 2020

The top 3 luxury car auto manufacturers have collectively reported numbers at just over 22.5k units through 2021. Sales numbers are trailing behind, when compared to the numbers from previous years. Though sales recovery is taking long, all three manufacturers reported sales growth last year, on the back of low base sales in 2020.

India Luxury Car Sales 2021 – Mercedes Maintains Lead

When comparing the top 3, Mercedes Benz came out on top having reported sales of 11,242 units. In 2020, sales were reported at 7,893 units. The lowest since 2012 when numbers were reported at 6,840 units.

Market share among the top order sees Mercedes-Benz enjoy almost 50 percent dominance, in 2021. Numbers improved through 2021 despite a complex second wave of the Covid19 pandemic. Difficulties were most acute in Q2 2021.

Sales in 2021 was further impacted by a continual shortage of chips/semiconductors. Depending on how quickly supply chain lags are sorted, the market will correspondingly bounce back. Until such seamless operations, one can expect production delay owing to unavailability of parts, and thereby deliveries delayed. Lower sales aren’t an indication of demand stability. Delayed production directly impacts sales.

Audi and BMW India

BMW India reported sales at 8,236 units in 2021. This number was down to just over 6k units in 2020. With Covid19 pandemic gripping all aspects of business in 2020, sales numbers were particularly low despite occasional signs of improved sales in a few individual months that year.

Comparatively, Covid19 pandemic impact was more profound for a much shorter period in 2021. This offered far more opportunities for companies to sell more cars. Market share among the top 3 saw BMW claim 36.17 percent, and Audi India, 14.46 percent.

Audi India sales are at about 3.3k units in 2021. The previous year this number was as low as 1.7k units. In fact in 2020, all 3 companies collectively reported sales at a little over 15.5k units. All three companies have been able to get on the growth path in 2021. Market share in 2020 was similar to that reported in 2020. For the longest time, Mercedes-Benz has enjoyed the majority share.

Year / Sales Mercedes India BMW India Audi India Total 2021 11,242 8,236 3,293 22,771 2020 7,893 6,092 1,693 15,678 2019 13,786 9,000 4,594 27,380 2018 15,538 10,405 6,463 32,406 2017 15,330 9,379 7,876 32,585 2016 13,231 7,500 7,720 28,451 2015 13,502 6,550 11,192 31,244 2014 10,201 6,409 10,851 27,461 2013 9,003 7,327 10,003 26,333 2012 6,840 9,375 9,003 25,218 2011 7,500 9,371 5,511 22,382 2010 5,819 6,246 3,003 15,068 Total 1,29,885 95,890 81,202 3,06,977

2019, 2020, and 2021 sales

Difficulties these past two years can be associated to Covid19. However, even before the global impact of the pandemic, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi had reported sales decline in 2019. While 2018 was a particularly strong sales year for all 3 manufacturers, in 2019 neither could keep up with the momentum of the preceding year, or for that matter 2017.

The start of 2022 is turning out to be particularly shaky considering the increase in daily Covid19 infections reported. Currently lockdowns are limited to citizens and not manufacturing units as in recent times.