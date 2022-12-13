Indian Cars Safety Rating Dec 2022 – Global NCAP Crash Test

Tested as per updated protocols, new entrants in the list include Scorpio N and Maruti Ignis, with 5-star and 1-star safety rating, respectively

Global NCAP has published its November 2022 list of ‘Safer Cars For India’, which includes some new cars that have been tested as per updated protocols. Test parameters have been expanded to include three-point seatbelts for rear passengers, rear seat belt reminder, active safety systems and stable structure. Cars tested under new protocols include Mahindra Scorpio N (5-star), Maruti S-Presso (1-star), Maruti Swift (1-star) and Maruti Ignis (1-star).

As may be recalled, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq were the first to be tested as per updated protocols. Based on the same platform, Taigun/Kushaq had received a 5-star rating in tests conducted earlier this year in October. They continue to top the list, with a total score of 71.64.

Global NCAP safest cars (Adult Safety)

After Taigun/Kushaq, Mahindra Scorpio N is the third car in India to get 5-star rating, as per new test protocols. Other Mahindra cars with 5-star Adult Safety rating include XUV300 and XUV700. Tata has an equal number of 5-star rated cars such as Punch, Altroz and Nexon. Most of these are expected to maintain their current ratings when tested as per new protocols.

Mahindra and Tata cars with 4-star Adult safety rating include Marazzo, Thar, Tiago, Tigor and Tigor EV. Other cars with 4-star Adult safety rating include Honda Jazz, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, Honda City 4th-gen, Nissan Magnite and Renault Triber.

3-star rated cars include Kia Carens, Maruti Ertiga, Hyundai i20, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. Upcoming facelift version of Creta can do better, as it has received 5-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test. Launch in India is expected in 2023.

Global NCAP safest cars (Child Safety)

Taigun/Kushaq continue to lead in child safety. These are the only cars in India with 5-star Child safety rating. While Scorpio N has done great in Adult safety, it has received only 3-stars for Child safety. Scorpio N overall score in child safety is 28.93 out of 49, which is towards the lower end of points received by other 3-star rated models. Cars with 4-star Child safety rating include XUV700, Thar, Punch, Honda City 4th-gen, XUV300 and Tigor EV.

Global NCAP safest cars (Total Points)

After Taigun/Kushaq that have an overall score of 71.64, Scorpio N has the best overall score of 58.18. The significant difference in comparison to Taigun/Kushaq is due to Scorpio N’s relatively low Child safety score. Cars with an overall score of more than 50 include XUV700, Punch, XUV300, Thar, City 4th-gen and Urban Cruiser.

Cars with lowest overall score, as determined by Global NCAP, include Scorpio, Alto, Kwid, Ignis, Nios, Seltos, WagonR and Eeco. As per the updated test protocols, both S-Presso and Swift have been able to improve their overall score. While earlier S-Presso had 13.84 points, it has received 23.55 points in the new tests. Similarly, Swift has improved from 23.31 points to 35.87 points.