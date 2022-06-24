Indian Cars Safety Rating June 2022 – Global NCAP

As of now, more than 35 made-in-India cars have been crash-tested by Global NCAP, out of which five models have returned a 5-star safety rating

Indian consumers have become much more cautious regarding safety of cars in recent times as compared to what they were a few years back. Hence safety is one of the major criteria for buying a car in the country today. Buying decision of many consumers is influenced by safety ratings provided by Global NCAP.

Many made-in-India cars have been crash-tested by Global NCAP in the last few years. The latest car added to this list is Kia Carens which has scored an overall 3-star safety rating. Some of its Korean cousins including Hyundai Creta and i20 have also received a similar 3-star safety rating from Global NCAP in recent months.

All major safety features in Carens including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, seatbelt pre-tensioners, ABS, all-wheel disc brakes, brake assist system and tyre pressure monitoring system are offered as standard fitment. Despite these features being available as standard across the entire range right from the base variant, makes the 3-star safety rating a bit underwhelming.

Indian Cars Safety Rating – As Per Adult Safety Rating

As per adult safety rating, Tata Punch takes the lead with 16.45 points scored out of 17. The subcompact SUV is closely trailed by Mahindra XUV300 with a total of 16.42 points. Tata Altroz and Nexon take the third and fourth positions respectively with 16.13 and 16.06 points respectively for adult safety.

Mahindra XUV700 is placed at the fifth spot with a score of 16.03. All cars mentioned above have achieved 5-star safety ratings for adults. Kia Carens finds itself placed in the 19th spot with a total score of 9.30 out of 17.

Indian Cars Safety Rating – As Per Child Safety Rating

When it comes to child safety ratings, XUV700 holds the numero uno position with a total 41.66 points scored out of 49. It is followed by Thar in second place with 41.11 points and Punch in third place with 40.89 points. Carens has been slotted in the twelfth spot with a total of 30.99 points scored in child safety. Interestingly, Carens has managed to attain a 3-star rating in both adult and child safety.

Indian Cars Safety Rating – As Per Total Points Scored

As per the updated table for safety ratings of Indian cars for June 2022, Mahindra XUV700 continues to lead the chart on the basis of an overall number of points scored. The mid-size SUV has scored a total of 57.69 points out of 66. It is trailed by Tata Punch, Mahindra XUV300 and Thar with 57.34 points, 53.86 points and 53.63 points respectively.

The latest entrant Kia Carens finds itself in 15th place with a total score of 40.29 out of 60. Maruti S-Presso is slotted right at the end of this list in the 35th place with a total score of 13.84.