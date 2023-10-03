Indian Hyundai Verna Scores 5 Star Safety Rating – Global NCAP

New Verna has become the first Hyundai car to score a 5 star safety rating in a Global NCAP crash test

In a significant development for the Indian automotive industry, the Hyundai Verna has been awarded a prestigious five-star safety rating by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP). This achievement places the Hyundai Verna among India’s elite group of cars known for their exceptional safety standards.

First Hyundai to score 5 star safety in India

New Hyundai Verna’s top rating comes as part of the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, which aims to promote safer vehicles in the Indian market. This achievement is particularly timely, as it precedes the activation of Bharat NCAP later this year, which will set official safety standards for Indian vehicles.

Global NCAP’s stringent crash test protocols encompass frontal and side impact protection, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection, and side impact pole protection. To attain the highest star ratings, vehicles must excel in all these areas.

The Hyundai Verna was evaluated in its most basic passive safety configuration, equipped with six airbags and ESC as standard features. Despite achieving a five-star rating for both adult and child occupant safety, it was noted that the vehicle’s structure was unstable in the tests.

In the adult safety category, the Hyundai Verna performed admirably in frontal impact tests, providing good protection for the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck. However, driver’s chest protection was marginal, while the passenger’s chest received a good rating. Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed marginal protection, and the footwell area was rated as unstable. The bodyshell was also found to be unstable.

During side impact tests, the Hyundai Verna offered good protection to the head, pelvis, and abdomen, while chest protection was deemed adequate. In side pole impact tests, the curtain airbags met fitment requirements, providing good protection to the head and pelvis, marginal protection to the chest, and adequate protection to the abdomen. The ESC, which is fitted as standard, met the latest Global NCAP requirements.

Redefining Safety Expectations in Indian Cars

Regarding child safety, the Hyundai Verna impressed in frontal impact tests, where child seats for a 3-year-old and an 18-month-old, installed rearward-facing with support legs, provided full protection to the occupants. In side impact tests, both child restraint systems (CRS) offered full side impact protection. The car features three-point seatbelts in all seating positions as standard, and it complies with CRS installation requirements.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP, expressed his appreciation for Hyundai’s commitment to improving safety performance in emerging markets. He commended Hyundai for bringing these safety improvements to the basic version of the Verna and encouraged the automaker to continue enhancing safety across its model range worldwide.

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation, praised the continuation of the trend for five-star safety performance in India. He highlighted the importance of maintaining this safety momentum in the Indian automotive industry and expressed anticipation for the safety assessments of remaining #SaferCarsForIndia models before Bharat NCAP commences its testing later this year.