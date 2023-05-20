Is Honda Elevate worth the wait? Or should you buy Creta, Seltos?

Some of the key USPs of Honda Elevate include distinctive design, premium interiors, ADAS and hybrid powertrain option

Compact SUV segment has a wide range of options to choose from. The list includes Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor. Citroen will soon enter this space with its C3 Aircross SUV. And then there’s Honda Elevate, one of the most anticipated car launches in 2023.

Honda Elevate is scheduled to debut on June 6th. Bookings are expected to commence subsequently. For folks planning to buy a compact SUV, here’s why Honda Elevate could be worth the wait.

Reasons you should wait for Honda Elevate

Something new on the streets – Honda Elevate promises an entirely distinctive design. For folks who prefer their rides to stand out, Honda Elevate could be an appropriate option. The SUV sets new benchmarks in sophistication and refinement, ensuring a strong street presence.

Hi-tech features including ADAS – As of now, only MG Astor has the option of ADAS in the group. Honda Elevate will become the second compact SUV to offer ADAS. It is likely to borrow the camera-based ADAS platform in use with Honda City. Honda Sensing suite includes collision mitigation braking system, road departure mitigation system, lane keep assist system, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, auto high beam and lead car departure notification system.

Premium interiors – Honda Elevate will have premium interiors with features such as large touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument console, wireless charging, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, premium fabric upholstery, automatic climate control and leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

Hybrid powertrain – Honda Elevate is based on the platform used with 5th-gen Honda City sedan. It will borrow the powertrain options as well. 5th-gen Honda City has a 1.5-litre petrol motor that makes 121 PS and 145 Nm. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and a CVT unit. Powertrain of Honda City e:HEV strong hybrid variant comprises a 98 PS 1.5-litre petrol engine and an 80 PS AC synchronous permanent magnet electric motor. It is mated to an e-CVT transmission.

Honda Elevate – Improvement areas

Honda Elevate will be offered with only petrol and petrol hybrid engine options. There won’t be any turbo petrol or diesel option at the time of launch. It is also unlikely that Elevate will get a diesel option in the future. In comparison, rival compact SUVs such as Creta and Seltos have both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.5-litre diesel unit onboard Creta and Seltos churns out 116 PS and 250 Nm. Honda Elevate also misses out on AWD.

Another desirable feature missing is a panoramic sunroof, which is available with Creta. Kia Seltos will also upgrade to a panoramic sunroof soon. Honda Elevate gets only a single-pane sunroof. However, it is possible that Elevate may get a panoramic sunroof in future, just like Seltos.