Isuzu V-Cross BS6 Specs, Variants, Features Leak Ahead Of Launch

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, Isuzu wasn’t able to update its portfolio to BS6 in April last year

It was only after a long break that Isuzu finally made some headway in October last year, when it launched BS6 D-Max and S-Cab pick-up trucks. Now that things have improved significantly and car sales have remained buoyant for several months, Isuzu will be looking forward to reintroduce V-Cross SUV in the Indian market.

BS6 Isuzu V-Cross key features

It was being expected that Isuzu will launch third-generation V-Cross in the Indian market. Third generation V-Cross had made its debut in 2019 in Thailand and it is currently on sale in countries such as United Kingdom, Cambodia, and Philippines.

However, Isuzu is expected to continue with the second-generation V-Cross in India, the same as was available earlier. As far as exteriors are concerned, BS6 V-Cross will have limited number of changes in comparison to the earlier model.

In terms of features, the BS4 variant was equipped with features such as 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic AC, push button start / stop, steering mounted controls, electrically adjustable driver seat and power windows. The BS6 variant is seen in features, as can be seen in the table below.

In comparison, the latest third generation V-Cross is equipped with features such as dual-zone climate control, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and 4.2 inch multi information display (MID). Third-gen Isuzu V-Cross also gets a range of new safety features. The ones available with BS4 variant included dual airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

BS6 V-Cross engine options

The most significant update in 2021 V-Cross is compliance with BS6 emission norms. The BS4 model was offered with two diesel engine options, a 1.9 litre and a 2.5 litre unit. The smaller motor was capable of generating 150 ps of max power and 350 Nm of max torque. It was mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. In comparison, the larger motor churned out 134 ps / 320 Nm. It was offered with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

For BS6 V-Cross, Isuzu will discontinue the larger 2.5 litre motor and continue only with the 1.9 litre unit. Power and torque output will be largely the same as earlier. There is no manual transmission for BS6 V-Cross. Both variants are only offered with 6 speed automatic. 4×2 and 4×4 are on offer.

With the engine update and other new features, BS6 Isuzu V-Cross is expected to undergo a significant price hike. The last known price of BS4 model was in the range of Rs 16.55 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. BS6 V-Cross could become costlier by around Rs 1 lakh. Owing to its unique market positioning, V-Cross currently does not have a direct rival in the Indian market.