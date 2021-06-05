Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Added To Police Force Arsenal In Karnataka Town

Isuzu D-Max in its BS6 avatar is offered in three trims namely Hi-Lander, V-Cross Z and V-Cross Z Prestige

It’s only rare that a police force modifies a vehicle before adding it to their fleet. It is even rarer that a pickup truck gets added to a police force’s arsenal.

But the Karnataka state department seems to have a different perspective altogether. The local police of Davangere have added three new Isuzu V-Cross pickup trucks to its arsenal.

Out of these two units of the pickup trucks have undergone aftermarket customisation. Dubbed as “Commando Vehicle”, the modified pickup trucks are part of a pilot project initiated by Davangere Police. The custom job has been carried out by a Bengaluru-based modification workshop Blue Garage. Images of the three pickup trucks bought by the police has been shared on the internet in their stock form.

Modified V-Cross

The latest post added by the workshop on its Facebook page shows the two modified units of V-Cross with a caption written: “The Black monsters in-house… special builds in progress”. The Davangere Police has received mixed feedback online since most aftermarket mod jobs have been declared in the country and hence being a law enforcement agency has drawn some flak from certain sections.

As mentioned in the Facebook post, the project appears to be a work in progress. However, there are certain visual upgrades over the stock model which includes bold white graphics stating it is ‘Police Commando Vehicle’. Other aftermarket mod jobs include a new front bumper, bull bars, snorkel, roof rails and special decals over bonnet, windshield and side body panels. It, however, continues to roll on stock 18-inch alloy wheels.

Powertrain Specs

It is hardly unlikely that either of these models has undergone any mechanical updates. The BS6 updated Isuzu D-Max is powered by a 1.9-litre Ddi turbo diesel motor which kicks out 161 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque.

It replaces the older 2.5-litre oil burner offered as standard across the D-Max range previously. It is offered with both a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox option. Higher-spec variants are also offered with a shift-on-fly 4WD system.

Features on offer

As far as features are concerned, the pickup truck gets Bi-LED projector headlamps, LED taillights and LED DRLs on the exterior. Inside the cabin, it features cruise control, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat, keyless entry, engine start/stop button and a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen unit with USB input, DVD, AUX, iPod and Bluetooth connectivity. Safety features on offer include up to six airbags, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, traction control and hill start/descent assist.