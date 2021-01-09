Royal Enfield Classic, Meteor, Honda CB 350 – Jan 2021 vs Old Price

Similar to trends witnessed in the past, most automakers have increased prices of their products at the beginning of new year

In the two-wheeler segment, most products by Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj, KTM, Kawasaki, and others have undergone a price hike. Honda has also increased prices across the range including CB350 that was launched last year in September.

Royal Enfield Meteor and Classic price hike – January 2021

Talking about Royal Enfield Classic 350, its prices have been increased for all variants. The entry-level single-channel ABS version now costs Rs 1.63 lakh, an increase of Rs 1,873. The top-spec version that comes with dual-channel ABS along with other features is now available at Rs 1.88 lakh. This is an increase of Rs 2,045.

Classic 350 is currently the undisputed king in 200cc-500cc motorcycle segment, commanding a market share of around 50%. It will soon be launched in its next-gen avatar, wherein it will be getting an engine and platform upgrade, Tripper navigation and a host of other features. CB350 and Meteor 350 sales are also rising, but it remains to be seen if they can maintain the momentum.

Royal Enfield has also increased prices of its products including Meteor 350 and Classic 350. Meteor 350 was launched in November last year and it came with a range of updates such as new engine, new chassis and first-in-segment Tripper navigation. Meteor is available in three variants, Fireball, Stellar and Supernova.

Meteor Fireball now costs Rs 1,78,744, an increase of Rs 2,927 over the earlier price. Stellar and Supernova variants now cost Rs 1,84,337 and Rs 1,93,656, an increase of Rs 3,010 and Rs 3,146, respectively. This makes Meteor Supernova variant costlier than top-spec DLX Pro variant of CB350.

Honda CB350 new prices January 2021

CB350 was launched at a starting price of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), which made it expensive than rivals Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Classic 350 right from start. Honda is not known to adopt an aggressive pricing policy for its premium products and the same has been the case with CB350. The motorcycle is offered in two variants, DLX and DLX Pro, both of which have undergone a price revision.

Honda CB350 DLX new price is Rs 1,86,500, which is an increase of Rs 1.5k over the earlier price. The pro variant now costs Rs 1,92,500, an increase of Rs 2.5k. Although the price hike looks manageable, it may still prompt specific customers to think about relatively affordable options such as Meteor or Classic.

Apart from higher pricing, Honda CB350 also faces the challenge of limited availability. The motorcycle is currently sold only through Honda BigWing dealerships, which are much fewer in numbers as compared to standard Honda dealerships. This makes CB350 inaccessible in large parts of the country. However, things may improve in the future, as Honda is working proactively to increase the number of BigWing dealerships.