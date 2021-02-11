Jawa 42 In New Colours Of Black, White, Red Launch Soon – Production Starts

Jawa 42 Matte Black and Matte Red colour options are to be launched soon

Classic Legends, a fairly new entrant into the Indian motorcycle segment, achieved a major milestone recently. Jawa sales crossed the 50,000 unit mark and what makes this even noteworthy is that this target was reached in precisely 1 year of production.

The company states that this half century mark would have been achieved much earlier had the lockdown not been announced in March this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. With production and demand back on track, Jawa is getting ready to launch new colour options of the Jawa 42. Latest images suggest that the production has already started at company plant.

Updated Jawa 42

The existing lineup of Jawa 42 motorcycles will continue as is. In addition to those, the company will launch new range with alloy wheels and blacked out treatment. Gone will be the chrome from this range of Jawa 42. New accessories will also be on offer.

This is probably something similar to what Royal Enfield had done to the Thunderbird range when they had launched the Thunderbird X. It remains to be seen if this new Jawa range will be given a new name, or will be called same.

As can be seen in the images, the updated Jawa 42 will be offered in new colour options of White, Matte Black and Matte Red. It will also be offered in currently available colour options. Except for the painted body panels and fuel tank, everything else is in black.

Prices and Engine Specs

After the recent price hike, the Jawa and Jawa 42 are currently priced at Rs.1.76 lakhs and Rs.1.63 lakhs respectively for the single ABS variant. Dual ABS costs Rs 1.85 lakh and Rs 1.72 lakh while the Perak carries a price tag of Rs.1.97 lakhs. These are ex-sh prices. Expect the new Jawa 42 range with alloys and black treatment to be expensive by about Rs 5-10k.

The Jawa and Jawa 42 are powered by the same BS6 compliant 293cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine making 26.51hp power and 27.05 Nm torque. The Perak on the other hand gets a more powerful 344cc engine that generates 30 hp power and 32.74 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed gearbox.

Sales Boost

Classic Legends CEO Ashish Singh Joshi is confident of achieving the next 50,000 unit mark in a far less time span. The three bikes are produced at the Mahindra manufacturing unit in Pithampur near Indore in Madhya Pradesh with an annual capacity of 5 lakh units per annum. Exports are also undertaken to countries such as Nepal and Europe even as waiting period in the country extends to a minimum of two months.